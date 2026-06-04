In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri Explains What Long Island Homeowners Should Know About Flood Insurance Before Hurricane Season

The article examines flood risks, homeowners' insurance limitations, and preparation strategies before severe weather arrives.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Long Island homeowners know about flood insurance before hurricane season begins? A recent HelloNation article explores the topic through insights from Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri of Garden City, New York.

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As hurricane season approaches, many homeowners across Long Island begin preparing their homes for severe weather. Some inspect their roofs, others secure outdoor furniture, and many restock emergency supplies. The article explains that while these preparations are important, insurance coverage is another critical area that deserves attention before storms arrive.

The article highlights a common misunderstanding among homeowners regarding flood-related losses. Many people assume that homeowners' insurance covers all forms of water damage. However, flooding caused by rising water entering a property from outside the home is generally not covered under a standard homeowners' insurance policy. Understanding this distinction before hurricane season begins can help homeowners avoid unexpected financial burdens after a storm.

According to the article, Long Island faces heightened risks during hurricane season because coastal storms frequently bring storm surge, flash flooding, and prolonged periods of rainfall. Even a small amount of water entering a home can cause substantial property damage to flooring, drywall, furniture, appliances, and electrical systems. The article notes that repair costs can escalate quickly when severe weather affects multiple neighborhoods at the same time.

Flood zones are another important consideration discussed in the article. Federal flood maps identify areas with varying levels of flood risk, and mortgage lenders often require additional coverage for homes located within designated flood zones. However, the article cautions that homeowners outside those areas should not assume they are protected from flooding. Recent storms have demonstrated that significant property damage can occur in neighborhoods once considered lower risk.

Another key point discussed in the article involves insurance waiting periods. Many flood insurance policies do not become effective immediately after purchase and may require waiting periods lasting several weeks. Homeowners who wait until a storm is approaching may discover that they do not have active coverage when severe weather arrives. Reviewing policy options well before hurricane season can provide more time to compare coverage and understand policy limitations.

The article further explains that homeowners should carefully review exactly what their insurance policies cover. While some policies primarily protect the structure of a home, coverage for personal belongings may be more limited. Certain policies may also place restrictions on basement contents, detached structures, or temporary living expenses following storm damage. Understanding deductibles, exclusions, and coverage limits before filing a claim can help reduce confusion later.

Insurance Expert Paul Bernieri's featured insights also underscore the importance of updating coverage as homes change over time. Renovations such as finished basements, kitchen remodels, flooring upgrades, and home additions can significantly increase rebuilding costs. Without periodic policy reviews, coverage limits may no longer reflect a home's current value, potentially leaving homeowners exposed to larger out-of-pocket expenses.

The article also distinguishes flooding from other forms of water damage. While homeowners' insurance may cover losses resulting from a burst pipe inside a home, rising water entering from outside the property is often treated differently. Understanding these differences before severe weather occurs can help homeowners navigate the claims process more effectively.

In addition, the article recommends maintaining updated records of valuable belongings. Photographs of rooms, furniture, appliances, and personal property can help support insurance claims if storm damage occurs. Keeping policy information, insurance documents, and emergency contact details readily accessible may also simplify the recovery process after a major weather event.

The article concludes that changing weather patterns continue to increase flooding concerns across Long Island. Homeowners who review flood zones, understand homeowners' insurance coverage, and evaluate potential risks before hurricane season arrives are often better positioned to manage the financial impact of severe weather and property damage.

What Long Island Homeowners Should Know About Flood Insurance Before Hurricane Season features insights from Paul Bernieri, Insurance Expert of Garden City, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation