Is umbrella insurance necessary for the average Maine household?

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A HelloNation article helps answer that question by outlining when this additional form of liability protection makes sense. Featuring insights from Tate Ficker of Ficker Insurance Group, the article explores how umbrella insurance can safeguard personal assets and provide financial peace of mind in high-risk situations.

Tate Ficker - Owner, Ficker Insurance Group Speed Speed

The article explains that umbrella insurance is designed to add a layer of protection on top of existing auto and homeowners policies. In Maine, this can be especially important for households with substantial property, vehicles, or financial assets. If an accident or incident leads to damages or a lawsuit that exceeds the coverage limits of standard policies, umbrella insurance steps in to cover the gap, potentially saving policyholders from serious financial loss.

One of the main advantages of umbrella insurance is its role in expanding liability coverage. Standard auto and homeowners policies come with limits, and once those limits are reached, any additional costs fall on the policyholder. For example, in the case of a major car accident or a liability claim stemming from an incident on one's property, the legal and financial exposure can escalate quickly. The article notes that umbrella insurance offers higher liability coverage, often starting at $1 million, which helps protect personal assets such as savings, investments, or home equity.

Maine residents with higher-value homes, multiple vehicles, or rental properties are especially strong candidates for umbrella insurance. These individuals often face a greater likelihood of lawsuits or claims due to their property holdings or activities. When basic auto and homeowners policies aren't enough, umbrella insurance fills the gap and helps preserve personal wealth in the face of legal challenges.

The article also emphasizes the affordability of umbrella insurance. For many policyholders, the premium is modest compared to the level of liability protection provided. This makes it a cost-effective tool for anyone who wants broader protection without significantly increasing the cost of their auto and homeowners policies. As the article points out, the value of extended liability coverage is often worth the small additional premium.

Legal defense costs are another important component of umbrella insurance. Even if a lawsuit is dropped or dismissed, legal fees can accumulate quickly. While base policies may cover some of these costs, they may not be sufficient for drawn-out or complex cases. Umbrella coverage helps ensure that legal defense is funded without putting personal assets at risk.

The article stresses that purchasing umbrella insurance is not just for high-income households. Anyone with significant personal assets, such as a home, retirement savings, or other investments, could face financial exposure from a lawsuit. The decision should be based on total risk exposure, not just income. In Maine, where unique weather conditions and property ownership are common, the added liability coverage can offer essential protection.

Maine residents are also reminded to review their existing auto and homeowners policies, as most insurers require specific minimum coverage levels before an umbrella policy can be added. Ensuring those policies meet the requirements is a necessary step to make sure umbrella insurance functions as intended.

Do You Need Umbrella Insurance in Maine? features insights from Tate Ficker, Insurance Expert of Portland, ME, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation