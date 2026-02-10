In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury of Lakeland, FL, Shares How Home Insurance in Florida is Impacted by Hurricanes

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do hurricanes really affect home insurance coverage in Florida? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Wadih El Khoury of Florida Insurance Agency. The article examines how hurricane season influences policy structure, deductibles, and coverage gaps that many homeowners do not fully understand until a storm is imminent.

Hurricane season brings increased risk for Florida homeowners, but confusion around home insurance often adds stress during an already difficult time. According to Wadih El Khoury, Insurance Expert of Lakeland, many policies provide protection for certain storm-related losses, yet important distinctions determine what is covered and what is not. Understanding these differences ahead of time helps homeowners avoid surprises after damage occurs.

One of the most misunderstood areas is wind damage. Most home insurance policies in Florida include coverage for wind damage, but that coverage typically comes with a separate wind deductible. Unlike a standard deductible, a wind deductible is often calculated as a percentage of the home's insured value. This means out-of-pocket costs can be significantly higher after a major storm, even when coverage applies.

Flooding presents a separate challenge. Flood damage caused by storm surge or heavy rainfall is not covered by standard home insurance policies. Flood insurance must be purchased separately, and many homeowners underestimate their risk, especially if they live inland. The article explains that heavy rain can overwhelm drainage systems far from the coast, making flood insurance relevant for many properties during hurricane season.

Understanding how wind damage and flood insurance work together is essential. Without both forms of protection, homeowners may discover costly gaps after a storm. Wadih El Khoury emphasizes that hurricane preparedness is not just about boarding windows, but also about making sure insurance coverage reflects real storm exposure.

Location also plays a role in how home insurance is written and priced. Coastal areas may face higher wind risk, while inland cities like Lakeland may experience strong winds combined with flooding. These regional differences influence deductibles, premiums, and policy options, making local insight valuable when reviewing coverage before hurricane season.

Roof coverage is another area affected by hurricanes. Insurers often evaluate roof age and condition closely because roofs are vulnerable to wind damage. Older roofs may have limited coverage or higher deductibles, while newer roofs can sometimes qualify for more favorable terms. Keeping roof documentation current can help avoid issues during a claim.

The article also explains that policy language can change over time. Insurers may update exclusions or endorsements based on recent storm activity. Reviewing a policy annually helps homeowners stay informed about how hurricane deductibles and coverage terms may have shifted.

Many homeowners assume disaster assistance will fill coverage gaps, but the article notes that aid programs are limited and not a replacement for insurance. Proper home insurance and flood insurance remain the primary tools for financial recovery after hurricanes.

Preparation includes documentation as well. Photos of the home, records of upgrades, and inventories of belongings can support smoother claims after wind damage or flooding. Planning ahead reduces uncertainty when storms approach.

