OMAHA, Neb., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What kind of insurance do you need for off-road vehicles like ATVs, UTVs, or travel trailers that aren't fully covered by a standard auto or homeowners policy? That question is addressed by Kim Riha of Accredited Insurance Group in Omaha, Nebraska, in HelloNation. The article explores how specialized coverage can protect vehicle owners from common gaps that exist in traditional policies.

Kim Riha - Owner - Accredited Insurance Group Inc. Speed Speed

According to Riha, recreational vehicles face unique risks ranging from environmental hazards to increased liability exposure, particularly when used on trails, campsites, or remote terrain. Standard insurance often omits critical protections, but policies tailored to ATVs, UTVs, motorhomes, and trailers offer targeted safeguards. These include ATV insurance coverage for trail riding accidents, UTV liability protection on shared-use paths, and motorhome comprehensive coverage that responds to storm damage or vandalism.

The article further outlines the importance of RV emergency expense coverage for incidents like breakdowns far from home. With towing and emergency lodging costs climbing in remote areas, such protection is increasingly essential. Custom parts insurance for RVs is also highlighted, addressing the need to cover upgrades like solar panels or enhanced suspensions that are otherwise excluded from general auto policies.

Riha also explains how seasonal RV insurance and usage-based policies help reduce costs for recreational users who only operate their vehicles part of the year. Consumers are encouraged to evaluate uninsured motorist protection for ATVs and similar scenarios where off-road operation could lead to injury or damage without an at-fault party.

The full article, titled Insuring Recreational Vehicles, features insights from Kim Riha, Insurance Specialist of Omaha, Nebraska, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation