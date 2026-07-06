The article outlines how subtle symptoms and risk factors can signal early cardiovascular concerns.

NAPLES, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the early signs of heart disease that people should watch for before symptoms become serious? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Dr. George Yiachos of WPR Heart & Health in Naples, FL.

Dr. George Yiachos - Board Certified Integrative Cardiologist, WPR Heart & Health Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that recognizing the early signs of heart disease is essential for protecting long-term heart health. Most people don't know they have heart disease until they have a significant cardiac event. Many symptoms develop gradually and may be mistaken for everyday stress or fatigue. By understanding these warning signs, individuals in Southwest Florida can take steps to support cardiovascular function and seek care earlier. More effectively, comprehensive evaluation identifying poor glucose control, poor triglyceride control, high risk inflammatory cholesterol patterns, and better managing age-related hormone declines can significantly reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.

Chest discomfort in men is one of the most common early signs of heart disease. The article describes how this may appear as mild pressure, tightness, or a dull ache rather than severe pain. Chest discomfort may occur during activity or stress and improve with rest. Paying attention to recurring chest discomfort is important for identifying potential issues related to heart health. An often missed symptom is discomfort that comes on with exertion after a meal that resolves with rest. This is often dismissed as heartburn but is usually a foreboding symptom.

Shortness of breath is another key indicator. The article notes that individuals may experience shortness of breath during routine activities or even at rest. Changes in breathing patterns can signal that cardiovascular function is being affected. Monitoring shortness of breath over time can help detect early signs of heart disease before more serious complications arise.

Unusual fatigue is also highlighted as a warning sign. Persistent or unexplained unusual fatigue may indicate that the heart is not efficiently supporting the body's needs. The article explains that unusual fatigue can impact both physical and mental energy levels, making daily activities more difficult. Tracking changes in energy can provide insight into heart health and cardiovascular function.

Palpitations and dizziness are additional symptoms discussed in the article. Feeling an irregular or rapid heartbeat, known as palpitations, may signal underlying concerns. Episodes of dizziness or lightheadedness can also be linked to changes in cardiovascular function. Recognizing palpitations and related symptoms helps individuals identify early signs of heart disease. In women, the presentation can be quite different with discomforts occurring anywhere from the belly button to the nose. Even pain in the teeth can be a form of cardiac angina. Awareness of these gender-specific patterns is important for timely evaluation and intervention.

The article also emphasizes the role of personal risk factors. Individuals in Southwest Florida with a history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes should be especially aware of early signs of heart disease. Monitoring heart health through regular checkups and screenings supports early detection and improved outcomes.

Lifestyle awareness is another important component. The article explains that tracking patterns in exercise tolerance, sleep, and stress can provide valuable insight into cardiovascular function. Even small changes, such as increased shortness of breath or unusual fatigue, may signal the need for further evaluation. Cardiac exams like CT angiograms of the coronaries with plaque analysis have been shown to reduce myocardial infarction and CAD related death by 41%. These comprehensive evaluations can establish cardiovascular risk and treatment plan years before a deadly or debilitating event.

The article concludes that recognizing early signs of heart disease, including chest discomfort, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, and palpitations, allows individuals to take proactive steps toward better heart health. By staying aware of symptoms and risk factors, people in Southwest Florida can support cardiovascular function and improve long-term outcomes.

What Are the Early Signs of Heart Disease? features insights from Dr. George Yiachos, Integrative Cardiology Expert of Naples, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation