In HelloNation, IT Support Expert Richard Hermann Shares Tips to Avoid Common Mistakes for Buffalo Small Businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 2, 2026 -- What everyday technology missteps put Buffalo small businesses at risk of downtime, security breaches, and costly disruptions? In HelloNation's article on tips to avoid common IT mistakes Buffalo small businesses make, Richard Hermann of TC Technologies explains how adopting consistent, proactive IT practices can safeguard operations, protect critical information, and improve productivity.

Hermann notes that one of the most frequent mistakes is skipping routine software and system updates. Business owners may delay updates for convenience, not realizing these updates often contain essential security patches to close vulnerabilities cybercriminals actively exploit. Without them, systems remain exposed to preventable attacks. In addition to bolstering security, updates also resolve performance issues and improve efficiency, helping staff work without unnecessary delays.

Weak password practices are another common problem. Many small businesses still rely on predictable or easily guessed passwords, making it easier for cybercriminals to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems. Hermann recommends implementing strong password policies that require a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters, along with prohibiting password reuse across accounts. Password managers can help staff maintain secure, unique passwords without relying on memory or unsafe storage methods.

Neglecting to maintain an accurate inventory of hardware and software can also have expensive consequences. Without proper records of devices, licenses, and warranties, businesses are less able to manage technology effectively. This can lead to redundant purchases, overlooked updates, and increased downtime when equipment fails unexpectedly. Regularly updating inventories allows companies to plan hardware replacements, manage licenses efficiently, and spot outdated or unauthorized software that could pose security risks.

Hermann emphasizes that failing to back up data consistently is one of the most damaging mistakes a business can make. In the event of a cyberattack, hardware failure, or accidental deletion, lost data can disrupt operations, damage customer trust, and even threaten a company's survival. He advises following the "3-2-1" backup rule—keeping three copies of data, stored on two different types of media, with one copy offsite or in the cloud—to ensure rapid recovery and minimal downtime.

Employee cybersecurity training is another area where many small businesses fall short. Without the knowledge to identify phishing attempts or suspicious activity, employees can unknowingly compromise security. Regular training sessions teach staff how to spot threats, manage passwords properly, and respond appropriately to potential incidents. Ongoing refresher courses keep awareness high and significantly lower the risk of successful cyberattacks.

Lastly, Hermann warns against relying solely on in-house staff without dedicated IT expertise. Many small businesses attempt to handle IT themselves to save costs, but this often results in a reactive approach, addressing problems only after they cause disruption. Partnering with a professional IT provider offers proactive monitoring, timely updates, accurate asset tracking, and robust security measures, helping prevent emergencies before they happen.

By avoiding these common mistakes—skipping updates, using weak passwords, neglecting asset management, failing to back up data, and underestimating the need for training and professional support—Buffalo small businesses can strengthen their IT infrastructure and operate more securely.

As Hermann outlines in Tips to Avoid Common IT Mistakes Buffalo Small Businesses Make , adopting these straightforward best practices not only protects against threats but also supports productivity, operational stability, and long-term business growth.

