Timing and Budget Planning Can Reduce Stress and Help Connecticut Couples Make a More Confident Ring Buying Decision

GLASTONBURY, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the right time to start shopping for an engagement ring and wedding bands? HelloNation has published an article that answers this question and guides couples through timing and budgeting decisions for both purchases.

Raeann Baribault-Schwartz, Partner/Jewelry Designer Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that starting the search for an engagement ring two to three months before the proposal gives couples enough time to visit jewelers, compare styles, and make a confident decision without feeling rushed. For those considering a custom design, the article recommends extending that timeline to three to four months. A custom ring requires the jeweler to source the right stone, prepare design sketches, and complete the metalwork carefully.

Custom rings also involve several additional steps that a ready-made ring does not require. Shortening the timeline for a custom piece usually means making compromises on a ring that is meant to last a lifetime. Knowing whether a custom or ready-made design is the goal helps set clear expectations around both cost and timing from the start.

When it comes to wedding bands, the article notes that most couples begin shopping two to three months before the wedding date. This window allows for proper sizing, engraving, and final adjustments before the ceremony. The article also points out that waiting until the final weeks before the wedding is one of the most common and avoidable mistakes couples make.

If the bands are designed to coordinate with the engagement ring, starting a bit earlier is worthwhile. A matched or complementary set sometimes requires the jeweler to work on both pieces together, which takes additional planning and time.

On the topic of budget, the article addresses one of the most persistent myths in jewelry buying. The two months' salary guideline has no real foundation in modern financial thinking and does not reflect how most couples make purchasing decisions today. The article encourages couples to set a clear budget before visiting a store so they can stay focused and avoid decisions they may later regret.

The article describes the practical variables that drive engagement ring pricing. The center stone has the greatest impact on cost, and its quality is determined by cut, color, clarity, and carat weight. Metal type and setting style also affect the final price, with platinum costing more than gold and elaborate settings requiring more skilled labor than simpler designs.

The article, drawing on insights from Jewelry Expert Raeann Baribault-Schwartz, also covers lab-grown diamonds as an option for engagement ring Connecticut shoppers. Lab-grown diamonds carry the same physical and optical properties as natural diamonds but typically cost considerably less, which often means access to a larger or higher-grade stone within the same budget.

The article also addresses lifestyle as a factor that deserves more attention during the ring selection process. Someone who works with their hands or stays physically active may need a lower-profile setting or a more wear-resistant metal. A ring should be beautiful but also capable of holding up under the conditions of daily life.

For anyone pursuing an engagement ring Connecticut purchase, the article recommends asking jewelers about resizing policies, care services, and warranties before committing. A knowledgeable Jewelry Expert who provides ongoing support adds lasting value that extends well beyond the initial sale.

When to Buy an Engagement Ring and Wedding Bands in Connecticut features insights from Raeann Baribault-Schwartz, Jewelry Expert of Glastonbury, Connecticut, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation