A New Article Details the Differences Between Private and Semi-Private Golf Memberships and How They Affect Buying Decisions on Kiawah Island.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers on Kiawah Island know about golf club membership before making an offer? HelloNation has published an article that answers that question by breaking down the two distinct membership paths available on the island and explaining how each one affects the buying process and long-term ownership experience.

Andy Herring, Realtor Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that the Kiawah Island Club operates as a fully private membership organization, meaning access is not available to the general public. Membership is tied to select property purchases, and even buyers who acquire an eligible home are not guaranteed entry. The club maintains a nomination and review process, and final approval depends on more than the property transaction alone.

The article describes the Kiawah Island Club as offering access to private golf courses, beach facilities, dining, and social programming that appeals to buyers seeking a high level of privacy and a curated community experience. The real estate agent featured in the article notes that Kiawah Island Club membership tends to have a meaningful effect on property values for associated homes, making it a relevant factor for buyers who are also thinking about long-term investment potential. Buyers should confirm eligibility with a knowledgeable local agent before making an offer on any property marketed with this access.

The second option covered in the article is the Governors Club, which follows a semi-private model. The article notes that this structure provides more flexibility than a fully private membership and offers access to multiple golf courses on the island. Unlike the Kiawah Island Club, the Governors Club is generally more accessible and is not limited to the same narrow category of properties.

According to the article, the Governors Club appeals to a broad range of buyers, from those focused primarily on golf to those looking for a more active social experience during their time on Kiawah Island. For buyers who want quality amenities without the constraints of a fully private membership structure, the Governors Club is described as a practical and well-regarded option.

The HelloNation article makes clear that the two clubs serve different buyer profiles. A buyer prioritizing exclusivity and a close-knit private community may focus their search on properties tied to Kiawah Island Club eligibility. A buyer who values flexibility and broader access across the island's courses may find the Governors Club a better match for their lifestyle and budget. Understanding that distinction early in the search process can help buyers avoid spending time on properties that do not align with their goals.

The article also highlights the role that club membership plays in resale value. Homes associated with the Kiawah Island Club often carry a market premium that reflects the limited availability of that access and the demand it generates. Buyers approaching the purchase as a long-term investment are encouraged to weigh membership considerations alongside lifestyle factors when evaluating properties.

The real estate agent featured in the article recommends working with a local professional who can identify which properties carry club eligibility, explain the approval process, and clarify how membership factors into pricing across different neighborhoods on the island.

Private vs. Semi-Private: Understanding Kiawah Island Golf Memberships features insights from Andy Herring, a Real Estate Agent of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation