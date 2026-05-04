The article details how soil quality, plant matching, and drainage planning support long-term garden health and consistent growth.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the key to creating a healthy garden that thrives season after season? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Landscaping Expert Jeremy Windemuller of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jeremy Windemuller, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that soil is the foundation of any successful landscape, serving as a living system that supports plant growth. It notes that soil contains minerals, organic matter, air, and microorganisms that work together to sustain healthy roots. When soil becomes compacted or depleted, plants struggle to absorb the water and nutrients they need.

The article describes how proper soil preparation helps restore balance and improve growing conditions. One key method is adding compost, which increases organic matter and enhances soil structure. Compost improves both moisture retention and drainage, allowing roots to develop more effectively while supporting beneficial organisms in the soil.

The article's landscaping expert insights highlight that soil preparation is especially important before planting begins. By improving soil conditions early, homeowners can avoid common issues such as poor root development and inconsistent plant growth. The article emphasizes that strong soil supports long-term garden success with fewer maintenance challenges.

Matching soil conditions to plant selection is another important point covered in the article. It explains that different soil types affect how water and nutrients move through the ground. Sandy soil drains quickly but may require added nutrients, while clay soil holds moisture but can create drainage problems for certain plants. Adjusting soil composition to match plant needs improves survival rates and overall performance.

The article further explains that many flowering plants perform best in balanced soil that provides both drainage and nutrient retention. Choosing plants that align with existing soil and sunlight conditions helps extend bloom periods and maintain consistent color throughout the growing season. This approach also reduces the need for excessive watering and fertilization.

Site preparation extends beyond soil composition to include proper grading. The article notes that shaping the land to guide water flow prevents pooling around plant roots. Poor drainage can lead to root rot and other issues, while well-planned grading supports healthier plant systems and more stable landscapes.

Landscaping Expert perspectives in the article also point to the long-term benefits of investing in soil health. When soil is properly prepared, plants develop stronger root systems that are better equipped to handle changing weather conditions. This leads to gardens that remain more resilient and require less ongoing maintenance.

The article emphasizes that soil preparation benefits a wide range of plant types, from perennials and ornamental grasses to drought-tolerant selections and shade garden varieties. Regardless of the specific design, the principle remains consistent that healthy soil supports healthier plants.

The HelloNation article concludes that preparing soil is one of the most important steps in creating a successful landscape. By focusing on soil quality, plant compatibility, and drainage, homeowners can build gardens that remain productive and visually appealing over time.

Preparing Soil for Healthy Gardens features insights from Jeremy Windemuller, Landscaping Expert of Grand Rapids, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation