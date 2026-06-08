GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article examines how combining permeable materials and plant design improves drainage, durability, and environmental balance.

How can homeowners design patios and walkways that are both functional and environmentally responsible? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Landscaping Expert Jeremy Windemuller of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jeremy Windemuller, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that hardscape elements, such as patios and walkways, form the structural foundation of many outdoor spaces. It notes that without proper planning, these features can create drainage issues and disrupt the natural flow of a landscape. To address this, the article describes the use of permeable pavers, which allow water to pass through surfaces and return to the ground rather than contributing to runoff.

The article outlines how permeable materials support better water management by reducing erosion and helping replenish groundwater. This approach is especially important in residential settings where limited space can increase the impact of heavy rainfall. By allowing water to filter naturally, hardscape designs become more sustainable and better aligned with surrounding environmental conditions.

The article's landscaping expert insights highlight the role of plants in improving the function and appearance of hardscape areas. The article describes how low-growing plants placed along walkway edges can stabilize soil while softening transitions between paved and planted areas. These plantings also reduce maintenance needs by limiting weed growth and protecting exposed soil.

The article further explains that plant selection should match the site's specific conditions. Plants with strong root systems are particularly useful in areas prone to water flow, as they help anchor soil and absorb excess moisture. This combination of plant choice and placement improves the resilience of outdoor spaces over time.

Visual design is also a key focus. The article notes that integrating shrubs, perennials, and ornamental grasses around patios and walkways creates a more natural and inviting appearance. Varying plant heights adds depth, while seasonal plant choices help maintain interest throughout the year.

The HelloNation article describes additional design strategies, including the use of planting pockets within hardscape layouts. These spaces introduce vegetation directly into paved areas, breaking up large surfaces and supporting biodiversity. Native plants are often recommended for these areas because they require less water and provide habitat for pollinators.

Landscaping Expert perspectives in the article also address the long-term performance of integrated designs. Shade from surrounding plants can reduce surface temperatures, while root systems help maintain consistent soil conditions beneath hardscape features. These factors contribute to improved durability and reduced maintenance over time.

The article emphasizes that balance is essential when combining hardscape and plant elements. Too much paving can increase heat and runoff, while excessive planting without structure can limit usability. A well-planned design considers both accessibility and environmental function.

The HelloNation article concludes that early planning is critical to successful outcomes. Decisions about materials, plant placement, and layout should be made together to ensure that each element supports the overall design. This integrated approach helps create outdoor spaces that remain functional, attractive, and sustainable.

Sustainable Hardscape and Plant Integration features insights from Jeremy Windemuller, Landscaping Expert of Grand Rapids, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation