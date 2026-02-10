COLLEGE PARK, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do some people follow a skincare routine closely but still see limited results? A HelloNation article answers this question by exploring the overlooked role of skin absorption and skincare. The feature highlights insights from Laser Hair Removal Expert Dr. Terese Thomas of College Park, Maryland, who explains that even high-quality skincare products may not work if the skin isn't prepared to absorb them.

According to the article, glowing skin depends on more than using moisturizers, serums, or SPF. The HelloNation feature explains that clogged pores, dead skin buildup, and surface debris can block active ingredients from reaching deeper layers of the skin. This breakdown in skin absorption is a major reason many people feel frustrated when skincare doesn't seem to work.

The article highlights two professional treatments—sublative skin treatment and laser resurfacing—as ways to address these underlying issues. Sublative skin treatment uses fractional radiofrequency energy to reach below the surface, stimulating collagen while clearing buildup. Dr. Thomas explains that this dual process helps reset the skin and improve its ability to absorb nutrients, making daily skincare products more effective over time.

Laser resurfacing, on the other hand, focuses on the skin's surface. The HelloNation article notes that by gently removing dead skin cells and smoothing the skin's surface, this treatment creates a smoother layer that better absorbs topical products. The goal isn't to replace a skincare routine, but to prepare the skin so that existing routines can deliver stronger, longer-lasting results.

Both treatments, according to the article, improve the penetration of products such as sunscreens, brightening agents, and moisturizers into the skin. This connection between skin absorption and skincare helps explain why results may be slow or inconsistent when only products are used. The article also notes that these treatments create tiny microchannels in the skin, which facilitate deeper absorption.

Dr. Thomas shares in the HelloNation article that patients often blame their products when results don't appear. But in many cases, the issue is not with the products themselves—it's with how the skin is prepared. By combining professional treatments with a consistent home routine, patients in College Park and beyond can boost the performance of their skincare and see clearer, healthier skin over time.

The article also addresses the role of cellular turnover and collagen. When turnover slows or collagen is depleted, texture and tone suffer. When pores are blocked, even the best products can't reach where they're needed. According to HelloNation, treatments like laser resurfacing and sublative therapy help reset these natural processes. The result is improved absorption and more visible benefits from daily care.

Throughout the article, Dr. Thomas emphasizes the importance of treating skincare as both internal and external. Professional treatments create a more receptive foundation, while consistent use of products maintains those gains. For patients who feel like their skincare isn't working, this balanced approach often leads to lasting improvement rather than short-term fixes.

