In HelloNation, Lawn & Tree Care Expert Guy Mayhew of New London, MN, Explains Lawn Aeration Timing

NEW LONDON, Minn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the right time to aerate a lawn in West Central Minnesota? A new HelloNation article offers expert guidance from Guy Mayhew of Tree-n-Turf Services to help homeowners better understand the benefits of lawn aeration and how timing plays a critical role in turf health.

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The article explains that lawn aeration is a key part of seasonal maintenance, especially in areas like West Central Minnesota where changing weather and heavy soils impact turf performance. Aeration reduces compacted soil, allowing air, water, and nutrients to reach grass roots more easily. The article emphasizes that aligning aeration with natural grass growth cycles helps ensure better recovery and stronger lawns.

Cool season grass is the dominant type across West Central Minnesota, and it grows most actively during early summer and fall. According to the article, both early summer core aeration and fall core aeration can be effective, but each has its ideal conditions. Timing becomes the determining factor in how well a lawn responds.

Early summer aeration is recommended once the soil has begun to warm and the grass resumes active growth. The article warns that performing it too early, especially when the ground is still wet, may lead to damage. Once the soil firms up and grass growth is visible, early summer aeration helps repair winter compaction and promotes deeper root development.

Fall aeration, the article notes, is often the more dependable choice for many properties. During fall, cool season grass shifts focus from top growth to root expansion. This makes fall aeration particularly useful for relieving compacted soil that builds up over the summer. Aerating in fall prepares lawns for winter and supports more vigorous growth the following spring.

The article explains that compacted soil is one of the most common barriers to healthy turf. It limits water movement and stifles root growth. Lawn aeration addresses this by punching holes in the ground, breaking up tight soil, and creating channels for air and moisture to reach the roots. This helps improve drainage and overall turf resilience.

Homeowners in West Central Minnesota are encouraged to monitor weather conditions closely. Because spring and fall temperatures can fluctuate, timing should remain flexible. Aerating during optimal soil conditions, not just according to the calendar, is key to long-term success.

The article also discusses how lawn aeration may leave a lawn looking temporarily disrupted. Soil plugs remain on the surface for a short time, but they break down naturally with mowing and rainfall. As recovery begins, turf becomes thicker and more even.

Fall aeration also works well alongside overseeding and nutrient applications. The article notes that the open soil from aeration allows grass seed to settle more effectively and nutrients to reach deeper levels. This combined approach often leads to better lawn density and health in the following season.

While not every lawn needs aeration every year, the article recommends observing signs such as poor drainage, thinning grass, or visible compaction. These signs often appear in high-traffic areas or in lawns with heavy clay soils, which are common in the region. For these lawns, consistent aeration can significantly improve soil structure and turf strength.

Ultimately, the article stresses that both early summer core aeration and fall core aeration serve important roles in lawn care planning. Matching lawn aeration to seasonal growth cycles of cool season grass offers the best outcomes for recovery and long-term improvement.

When to Aerate a Lawn in West Central Minnesota features insights from Guy Mayhew, Lawn & Tree Care Expert of New London, MN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation