NEW LONDON, Minn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should you actually start treating your lawn to stop crabgrass before it spreads? A new HelloNation article answers that question with expert advice from Guy Mayhew of Tree-n-Turf Services. Focused on crabgrass prevention in Kandiyohi County, the article breaks down how to use local soil temperature as a guide, rather than relying on the calendar.

The article points out that crabgrass is an annual grass that takes hold early in the season and spreads fast if left unchecked. It competes with grass for nutrients, water, and space. According to the article, the most effective way to stop crabgrass is to prevent it before it starts, using pre-emergent treatment applied at the right time.

Timing, the article notes, is everything. While many homeowners assume mid-spring is ideal for application, the article explains that this approach is too general. Soil temperature is the true indicator. Crabgrass seeds begin to germinate once the soil warms consistently. Applying a product before that point is critical to crabgrass prevention.

In Kandiyohi County, the article emphasizes that unpredictable spring weather can lead to mistimed applications. A cold snap or warm spell can throw off even a well-planned schedule. If pre-emergent treatment is applied too early, it may lose its effectiveness before crabgrass seeds begin to grow. If it's applied too late, the seeds may already be active and the product won't work.

The article also highlights an important challenge many homeowners face: balancing crabgrass prevention with overseeding. Some pre-emergent treatment products can interfere with new grass seed, making it difficult to grow healthy turf. The article explains how this overlap requires strategic timing to avoid blocking both weed and grass seed development.

The article underscores that each lawn may require a slightly different plan. The article encourages lawn owners to observe local soil conditions, particularly in areas with varying sunlight and use. For example, shaded lawns may warm more slowly than sunny ones, affecting the ideal timing for application.

In addition to treatment, the article stresses that healthy turf is a natural defense against weeds. Thick grass can crowd out crabgrass by limiting access to sunlight and open soil. Strong root systems, the article says, are supported by proper mowing, fertilization, and watering habits. Together, these practices make crabgrass prevention more reliable.

Bare spots and compacted soil, common in high-traffic areas, are also discussed as prime places for crabgrass to grow. These areas tend to warm faster and allow crabgrass to germinate sooner. The article advises early repair of these spots to reduce weed pressure later in the season.

Another point made in the article is that crabgrass prevention supports overall lawn health. Less competition means grass can grow thicker and deeper roots, leading to more resilient turf. Accurate timing based on soil temperature avoids unnecessary applications, saving time and reducing stress on both grass and soil.

Ultimately, the article concludes that successful crabgrass prevention depends on matching pre-emergent treatment to real conditions rather than following a routine schedule. This method leads to fewer weeds, healthier grass, and better long-term results for lawns across Kandiyohi County.

Crabgrass Prevention in Kandiyohi County features insights from Guy Mayhew, Lawn & Tree Care Expert of New London, MN, in HelloNation.

