DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can neutral paint colors help sell a home? According to HelloNation, Elaine Pagels of Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, advises that preparing a home for sale involves more than a quick cleaning and a few photos. The process requires a focus on presentation, strategic marketing, and timing in order to achieve the strongest results. Sellers who address these details before listing often enjoy better terms, such as aster sales and higher sales prices.

Elaine Pagels - Real Estate Broker - Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago Speed Speed

One of the most cost-effective steps is applying a fresh coat of paint. Luxury Real Estate Expert Elaine Pagels recommends using neutral shades such as warm white or a neutral that is currently popular to create an inviting atmosphere that appeals to a wide range of buyers. Even if walls appear in good condition, a refresh can brighten interiors, cover wear, and make it easier for buyers to picture their own furniture and style in the space.

Once walls are updated, staging plays a key role in presenting the home's potential. Staging is more than decoration. It involves arranging furniture, lighting, and accessories to highlight the property's best features. A small bedroom can be transformed into a cozy reading nook, while an unused space can be shown as a home office. This helps create flow from room to room and gives buyers a clear vision of how they could use the home.

Thoughtful staging combined with high-quality photography can dramatically increase buyer interest. Images taken by skilled photographers capture the home in its best light, while video tours and 3D walkthroughs give out-of-town buyers a realistic feel for the layout. In today's market, where many searches begin online, these visual tools often make the first impression. Poor-quality or cluttered visuals can cause even desirable properties to be overlooked.

After staging and photography, marketing reach becomes the next priority. Luxury Real Estate Expert Elaine Pagels notes that effective marketing blends digital and print and word-of-mouth approaches. Online listings, targeted advertising, and social media campaigns can connect with buyers locally, nationally, and internationally. Printed brochures, open houses, and personal networking with agents remain valuable when used alongside digital methods. A well-connected real estate broker will tailor these strategies to ensure maximum exposure.

Timing the listing can be just as important as presentation. In Downers Grove and the surrounding areas, market activity can vary by season. Some neighborhoods see higher buyer activity in spring and early summer, while others may experience competitive markets in the fall. Aligning a listing with peak buying times can increase interest and lead to multiple offers.

Cleanliness and maintenance are essential before the first showing. Luxury Real Estate Expert Elaine Pagels recommends deep cleaning carpets, polishing hardwood floors, and paying close attention to kitchens and bathrooms. Exterior upkeep also matters. Curb appeal sets the tone for the entire viewing experience, so fresh landscaping, trimmed hedges, and a well-kept lawn can make the home appear more welcoming from the street.

Small updates can also make a big impact without significant expense. Make sure all light bulbs are working, deep clean everything, including mechanicals, and finish any lingering projects, such as reinstalling woodwork after stripping paint. These improvements signal to buyers that the home has been well cared for and is ready for move-in. Luxury Real Estate Expert Elaine Pagels cautions against over-renovating just before selling, as large projects may not always deliver a strong return on investment, depending on the market

Before going live, creating a neutral and inviting environment helps buyers imagine themselves living in the space. Removing personal items such as family photographs and keeping décor understated can make a difference. Subtle additions like fresh flowers, pleasant scents, and soft background music can make the home feel warm and welcoming.

Buyer feedback from showings is an important tool for making quick adjustments. If several potential buyers raise the same concern, such as a dark room or outdated feature, addressing it promptly through an update or a price adjustment can improve the home's appeal. An experienced real estate broker can interpret this feedback and recommend practical changes to keep interest high.

Pricing strategy is another crucial factor. Setting the price slightly below market value can generate more attention and potentially create a competitive bidding environment. Pricing too high can cause a home to linger without offers. ElainePagels stresses the importance of working with a knowledgeable agent to analyze comparable properties and establish a price that balances market conditions with the seller's goals.

Throughout the selling process, clear and consistent communication between the seller and agent ensures that marketing, showings, and pricing strategies remain effective. Regular updates help sellers stay informed about buyer interest and market shifts, allowing for timely adjustments when needed.

Luxury Real Estate Expert Elaine Pagels emphasizes that by combining thoughtful preparation, professional presentation, and targeted marketing, sellers can maximize their home's visibility and achieve the best possible outcome. More insight can be found in Essential Steps When Selling Your Home — Prep for Maximum Exposure on HelloNation.

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