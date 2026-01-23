SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much does sleepwear impact the quality of your rest? Tanda and Neal Jarest of Opulence of Southern Pines explore this often-overlooked question in their feature with HelloNation . The article, What You Wear to Sleep Matters More Than You Think outlines how sleepwear selection directly affects key aspects of sleep hygiene, including thermoregulation, comfort, and freedom of movement.

Tanda Jarest, Owner of Opulence of Southern Pines Speed Speed

As explained in the article, natural fiber sleepwear—particularly garments made from cotton or bamboo—offers superior breathability and moisture control, helping to regulate body temperature throughout the night. These materials allow heat and humidity to escape, which is crucial for individuals who experience night sweats or sleep in fluctuating conditions. In contrast, synthetic fabrics tend to trap heat and restrict airflow, which may contribute to restlessness or skin irritation.

The article also highlights the significance of fabric feel and garment design. Soft, fine-weave materials reduce friction against the skin, which benefits both sensitive skin and those who move frequently while sleeping. Proper fit is just as critical: restrictive waistbands, collars, or cuffs can create minor pressure points that disrupt circulation or limit natural movement. Loose, well-constructed garments facilitate muscle relaxation and support deeper stages of sleep.

Ultimately, the Jarests emphasize that sleepwear should function in harmony with the body's nightly recovery process. By choosing breathable, comfortable sleep garments, individuals can enhance their sleep hygiene and support the physiological rhythms that enable restorative rest.

The full article, What You Wear to Sleep Matters More Than You Think appears in HelloNation and offers practical guidance for improving sleep through intentional wardrobe choices.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation