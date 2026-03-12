In HelloNation, Medical Weight Loss Expert Patty Schultz Highlights the Importance of Lifestyle Changes

PASADENA, Calif. , March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are lifestyle changes essential for long-term success in medical weight loss? In HelloNation, Medical Weight Loss Expert Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, explains that while tools such as prescription medication or surgical procedures can support weight loss, the foundation of lasting results lies in sustainable lifestyle adjustments. She emphasizes that without these changes, even advanced medical interventions may only deliver temporary benefits.

Schultz notes that nutritional counseling is often the first step in building this foundation. Many individuals are unaware of the eating patterns that contribute to weight gain, such as frequent consumption of processed foods, unbalanced meal timing, or oversized portions. Through professional guidance, patients learn how to replace these habits with nutrient-dense choices like vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, while still maintaining satisfying and enjoyable meals. The focus is not on extreme restriction but on creating a balanced diet that supports both weight management and overall health.

Behavioral therapy is another key element of Schultz's approach. She explains that weight gain is often linked to emotional triggers rather than just physical hunger. Stress, boredom, and even celebratory occasions can lead to overeating. By identifying these triggers, patients can develop alternative coping mechanisms, such as mindfulness practices, setting healthy boundaries with certain foods, or engaging in non-food activities for stress relief.

Physical activity is also integral, but Schultz stresses the importance of tailoring exercise plans to the individual. Not every patient can or should begin with intense workouts. For some, gentle, low-impact activities such as walking, yoga, or swimming are the best starting point. Others may benefit from structured aerobic training or strength exercises. Matching activity levels to personal abilities, preferences, and medical conditions helps ensure patients stay committed over the long term.

She also underscores that sleep and stress management are vital but often overlooked in weight loss plans. Poor sleep can disrupt hunger-regulating hormones, increasing cravings and lowering motivation for exercise. Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, which can affect metabolism and contribute to fat storage. Schultz recommends strategies like establishing consistent bedtime routines, creating a calm sleep environment, and incorporating stress-reducing techniques such as meditation or deep breathing exercises.

In medical weight loss programs, these lifestyle elements are woven into a personalized plan that evolves over time. Schultz explains that regular monitoring allows for adjustments as patient needs change, ensuring that progress remains steady and realistic. The aim is not perfection but gradual improvement that supports lasting results.

Importantly, Schultz highlights that lifestyle changes help make the effects of medical interventions more permanent. For example, patients who lose weight with the aid of medication are more likely to maintain their results if they have also developed healthy eating habits, consistent exercise routines, and strategies to handle emotional eating.

She notes that the ultimate goal of medical weight loss is not just reducing numbers on the scale but improving overall health. By addressing underlying lifestyle factors, patients can lower their risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and joint problems. They may also experience benefits such as greater energy, better mobility, and enhanced quality of life.

