In HelloNation, Military Relocation Expert Dietchi Thomas Shares How to Choose a Veteran-Friendly Realtor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How can military families find a real estate agent who truly understands the demands of military life? In an article for HelloNation , Fayetteville real estate expert Dietchi Dietchi outlines what to look for when selecting a veteran-friendly realtor, offering clear guidance for service members navigating Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves, VA loans, and time-sensitive housing decisions.

Dietchi Thomas, Broker/Owner of Military Family Realty Speed Speed

Military relocations are rarely simple. Between rapid orders, cross-country moves, and tight windows for buying or renting, service members and their families often face unique challenges in securing a home. According to Dietchi, these pressures make it essential to work with a real estate agent who not only understands the basics of the market but also has specific experience with military clients.

Dietchi recommends that families look for agents who hold credentials such as Military Relocation Professional (MRP) or Veteran and Military Real Estate Specialist (VAMRES). These designations signal that an agent has received formal training in serving the military community. Certified agents are better prepared to handle issues specific to PCS moves, such as coordinating closing dates with reporting deadlines and guiding clients through the VA loan process.

Beyond certifications, experience plays a major role. Dietchi advises families to ask agents directly about their history with military clients. Those with firsthand knowledge of the complexities of PCS moves—including travel logistics, temporary lodging needs, and school transitions—are more likely to anticipate and resolve issues before they become major problems.

A key point Dietchi emphasizes is that veteran-friendly realtors do more than explain benefits. They know how to apply those benefits to maximize both financial outcomes and family stability. For example, a knowledgeable agent can help a service member determine whether renting or buying makes more sense based on BAH rates, local market conditions, and the likely duration of assignment.

Dietchi also suggests tapping into the broader military community for referrals. Many service members share their housing experiences in online forums, through base resources, or in social media groups. These recommendations often carry more weight than advertisements or general reviews because they come from others who have faced similar pressures.

Interviewing potential agents is another step Dietchi highlights. It's important to ask specific questions about their familiarity with VA loans, their flexibility in working around PCS timelines, and the number of military families they've served. A strong agent will offer a detailed plan and contingency options, recognizing that military schedules often shift with little notice.

Some realtors may have served in the military themselves or come from military families, but Dietchi notes that military background is not a requirement for great service. What matters most is a realtor's training, experience, and willingness to advocate for the unique needs of service members and their families.

Choosing the wrong realtor can add unnecessary stress to an already complex process. Delayed closings or rushed purchases can create major complications, especially when relocation timelines are tight. Dietchi makes the case that selecting the right veteran-friendly real estate partner can help military families avoid those issues and ensure a smoother, more predictable move.

The article How to Choose a Veteran-Friendly Realtor Who Understands Your Needs by Dietchi Thomas provides a practical guide for families seeking support during one of the most demanding aspects of military life.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation