In HelloNation, Mortgage Loan Expert Matt Nieves Discusses Steps to Take Before Applying for a Mortgage

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers do before applying for a mortgage? A recent article on HelloNation featuring Matt Nieves of Contour Mortgage Patchogue Branch explains how careful preparation helps buyers strengthen their mortgage application, improve approval odds, and secure better terms. The article emphasizes that the home buying process starts with financial readiness long before the search for a house begins.

The first step, according to the HelloNation article, is reviewing your credit report. Even small mistakes can lower a credit score and impact the terms of a home loan. Errors such as outdated information or accounts that should have been closed can make a lender review less favorable. Since lenders rely heavily on accurate reporting, checking your credit report and correcting mistakes before applying for a mortgage can save both time and money.

Everyone is entitled to a free credit report once a year from each of the three major bureaus. The HelloNation feature explains that reviewing these reports carefully is a simple way to protect your credit score. If mistakes appear, disputing them early can lead to better mortgage application results, since lenders prefer clean and accurate financial histories.

After reviewing reports, the next focus is on overall financial health. Lenders place strong weight on the debt-to-income ratio, which measures how much of a borrower's income goes toward existing debts. If the debt-to-income ratio is too high, it may reduce how much home loan funding a buyer qualifies for. The article highlights that paying down balances and avoiding new debt are effective ways to improve this number before applying for a mortgage.

Savings also play a critical role. In addition to a down payment, buyers should prepare reserves for closing costs and unexpected expenses. The HelloNation article notes that building a savings cushion helps reassure lenders and provides the buyer with greater financial confidence once the home buying process moves forward. This preparation also reduces stress after closing, since homeownership often brings surprise costs.

Employment history is another important factor. A stable work record signals reliability, while frequent job changes or gaps can raise questions for lenders during a lender review. If possible, the article advises buyers to avoid making career changes until after a home loan has been secured. Stability provides confidence to lenders evaluating a mortgage application.

Documentation is another area where readiness pays off. Buyers will need to provide W-2s, tax returns, pay stubs, and bank statements as part of the mortgage application process. Organizing these documents early prevents delays later. The HelloNation feature stresses that being organized can make a difference in competitive housing markets where speed matters.

The article also cautions against major financial changes before applying for a mortgage. Large purchases on credit or opening new accounts can temporarily lower a credit score and alter the debt-to-income ratio. Even seemingly small moves can affect the terms of a home loan, which may reduce borrowing power at the wrong moment.

Speaking with a lender before applying can help identify financial strengths and weaknesses. A lender review provides insight into whether a buyer is ready or whether a few more months of preparation could improve results. This early step does not lock a buyer into a loan but instead gives them a clearer picture of what to expect in the home buying process.

A real estate agent can also provide valuable context at this stage. While they do not handle the mortgage application itself, agents understand how timing, financing, and local housing conditions connect. Their advice can help buyers link financial readiness with the realities of the market, ensuring stronger offers when the time comes.

The HelloNation article concludes that applying for a mortgage is about more than just filling out paperwork. Preparation is key. Reviewing the credit report, improving the credit score, lowering the debt-to-income ratio, building savings, maintaining stable employment, and organizing documents all increase the likelihood of approval and favorable home loan terms. These practical steps make the mortgage application smoother and less stressful.

The full article, titled What to Do Before Applying for a Mortgage, is available on HelloNation. In the feature, Matt Nieves, Mortgage Loan Expert of Patchogue, NY, outlines how thoughtful preparation strengthens the home buying process and sets buyers up for long-term success.

