The article outlines the key factors that influence pricing and planning for moving services.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What affects the cost of a local move?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dan Hudson of Scully Statewide Moving. The article explains why moving costs are influenced by more than distance and how homeowners can better prepare for a successful local move.

Dan Hudson - Operations Manager, Scully Statewide Moving Speed Speed

The HelloNation article notes that many people assume moving costs are determined primarily by how far belongings need to travel. While distance plays a role, professional movers evaluate several additional factors when preparing an estimate. Understanding these factors can help homeowners and renters budget more accurately and avoid surprises during the moving process.

According to the article, one of the biggest influences on a local move is the size of the home. Larger homes typically contain more belongings, furniture, and boxes, which require additional labor, equipment, and time. Because of this, the overall volume of belongings often has a direct impact on moving costs.

The article explains that even homes of similar size can generate different estimates. Some households have accumulated large collections, seasonal items, or storage contents over the years, while others have fewer possessions. A local move involving more belongings generally requires more labor and planning, which can affect the final cost.

An in-home estimate is often one of the most valuable tools for determining accurate pricing. The article notes that an in-home estimate allows professional movers to assess furniture, inventory, access points, and potential challenges firsthand. By conducting an in-home estimate, moving companies can provide a clearer understanding of the project's scope while reducing the likelihood of unexpected issues on moving day.

Packing requirements can also influence moving costs. Some customers choose to handle packing independently, while others rely on professional packing assistance. The article explains that packing services involve additional labor, materials, and preparation time. Fragile items, electronics, artwork, and specialty belongings may require extra attention and customized packing methods.

Accessibility is another important consideration. Homes with multiple flights of stairs, narrow hallways, long carry distances, or limited parking access may require additional time and effort. The article notes that accessibility challenges are often identified during an in-home estimate, allowing professional movers to prepare appropriately and provide a more accurate estimate.

Certain items may also require specialized handling. Large safes, pianos, exercise equipment, and oversized furniture can increase the complexity of a local move. Professional movers often evaluate these items in advance to determine what equipment, labor, or planning may be necessary to move them safely.

The article also highlights the impact of timing. Demand for moving services often increases during summer months and around the beginning or end of the month. Because these periods tend to be busier, scheduling and availability may influence planning and overall moving costs.

Preparation can also contribute to a smoother experience. Clearly labeled boxes, organized packing, and accessible pathways can improve efficiency on moving day. While professional movers are equipped to handle a variety of situations, preparation can help streamline the process and support a successful move.

The article concludes that every local move is unique. Factors such as home size, belongings, packing requirements, accessibility concerns, and seasonal demand all play a role in determining moving costs. By understanding these variables and scheduling an in-home estimate, homeowners can approach their move with greater confidence and a more accurate understanding of what to expect.

What Affects the Cost of a Local Move features insights from Dan Hudson, Moving Expert of Comstock Park, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation