PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do movers handle furniture disassembly, or is that something customers need to do themselves? A HelloNation article answers this question with guidance from Mike Marschhausen of Fit 2 Move Moving Services in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The article breaks down what customers should know about disassembly and reassembly service, how these tasks affect a moving estimate, and what details help ensure smoother moving day preparation.

Mike Marschhausen - Owner/CEO - Fit 2 Move Moving Services Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation feature, most professional Portsmouth movers can take apart and reassemble standard furniture such as bed frames, dining tables, and sectional sofas. However, the specific service varies by moving company. Some movers include furniture disassembly in their base rate, while others charge separately depending on the time, complexity, and tools required. The article recommends that customers always confirm what's included before moving day to avoid confusion or unexpected charges.

Furniture disassembly and reassembly services are routine parts of ensuring safe and efficient moves. Taking furniture apart allows the team to protect each component, fit large items through narrow doorways, and prevent scratches or dents during transport. The article emphasizes that bed frame disassembly and similar tasks are often necessary for large or heavy pieces, especially when moving through multi-story homes or apartments with limited access.

Still, as Mike Marschhausen explains in the HelloNation article, not every moving company automatically includes this work. The difference depends on preparation and communication. A simple bed frame disassembly might only take a few minutes, while larger pieces, such as entertainment centers or modular furniture, can require more time, specialized tools, or multiple movers. By discussing these details early in the quoting process, customers give their mover time to plan properly.

The HelloNation article encourages every client to mention furniture that might need extra attention during their moving estimate. Items like adjustable beds or sectional couches may require specific tools or padding materials, and advance notice ensures the crew is fully equipped. Early discussion keeps the moving schedule efficient and prevents last-minute delays.

The HelloNation article also notes that while some customers prefer to disassemble furniture themselves to save time or money, it's often best left to professionals. Movers know how to label hardware, protect finishes, and prevent parts from getting lost or damaged. When customers do decide to take on bed frame disassembly or similar tasks, keeping all screws and bolts in labeled bags taped securely to each piece helps reassembly go smoothly later.

However, not all items are suitable for disassembly. Antique, delicate, or particleboard furniture may weaken or break if taken apart. The article advises customers to talk openly about these items so the moving company can recommend safer methods such as padding, wrapping, or transporting pieces intact. A quick conversation before moving day can help avoid costly mistakes and protect sentimental or fragile belongings.

Good communication remains the foundation of successful moves. For homes with tight staircases, small elevators, or long carries, notifying the movers early allows for better planning and accurate time estimates. Portsmouth movers rely on detailed information to schedule crews efficiently and ensure that the right tools are available for each job. The more details provided ahead of time, the smoother the entire moving day preparation will be.

The HelloNation piece highlights that each move is unique. What works for one household may not apply to another. Mike Marschhausen explains that understanding what your mover provides and confirming everything in writing eliminates uncertainty. Customers who ask questions about disassembly and reassembly service during their moving estimate often experience less stress and greater satisfaction on moving day.

Furniture disassembly is about more than convenience; it's part of ensuring that large and valuable items arrive safely. By clarifying expectations early, customers can trust that both the movers and their furniture are ready for a smooth transition.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article offers a simple takeaway: never assume that furniture disassembly is automatically included. Ask questions, confirm pricing, and identify which items need special handling before the movers arrive. This proactive approach to moving day preparation saves time, avoids misunderstandings, and helps ensure that everything, from bed frame disassembly to furniture reassembly, happens safely and efficiently.

What to Know About Movers and Furniture Disassembly features insights from Mike Marschhausen, Moving Expert of Portsmouth, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation