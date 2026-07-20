NEW BERLIN, Wis., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What power requirements should you consider when choosing and running a phase converter? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring Jay Yuergens of North America Phase Converter Co. in New Berlin, WI. The article offers practical insights for business owners and operators working to match their equipment needs with the right phase converter setup.

Jay Yuergens - President, North America Phase Converter Co. Speed Speed

According to Yuergens, many problems with phase converters stem from underestimating how motors actually use power, especially during startup. While horsepower offers a basic reference, the article stresses that proper sizing depends more on how equipment behaves during both startup and continuous operation.

One of the key points in the article is the importance of accounting for the startup surge. Electric motors often draw 5 to 6 times their normal amperage at startup. A phase converter must have the capacity to handle this temporary load without causing voltage drop or triggering shutdowns. Without enough capacity to cover the startup surge, motors may struggle to reach full speed or fail to start altogether.

Proper sizing ensures that a phase converter performs consistently, not just during steady operation but also during the more demanding startup phase. Clean, stable voltage at startup reduces stress on the motor, supports smoother operation, and prevents long-term wear and tear.

The article also highlights that power requirements vary based on load type. Equipment such as air compressors, planers, or pumps typically start under load and require more energy than tools that spin freely. In these cases, proper sizing includes extra headroom to handle resistance at startup.

Yuergens advises taking duty cycle into account as well. Machines that run for extended periods place a continuous demand on a phase converter. Without adequate capacity, the system may overheat or become unstable. Proper sizing helps reduce heat buildup and supports consistent performance over time.

The article makes clear that power requirements must also match the building's electrical supply. A phase converter cannot deliver more power than the available single-phase service can supply. Breaker size, wiring, and amperage must all be considered before finalizing the system.

Voltage balance is another critical factor in reliable operation. A phase converter generates a third leg of power, and if undersized, it can cause an uneven voltage supply. Balanced voltage improves motor efficiency, helps maintain speed, and reduces stress on the equipment.

Environmental factors also play a role. High temperatures or poor ventilation add stress to the electrical system. With proper sizing, a phase converter can operate under these conditions without being pushed to its limits.

Yuergens also addresses concerns about oversizing. While some may fear wasting energy, the article clarifies that a properly designed phase converter draws only the power required by the load. Extra capacity primarily helps absorb the startup surge and stabilize voltage, not increase operating cost.

The article recommends slightly oversizing when uncertain, especially in shops where multiple machines might start in close succession. Overlapping surges can overload a converter that's sized only for the largest motor. Extra capacity adds protection and flexibility, especially as power requirements shift with equipment upgrades.

Whether using rotary or digital phase converters, Yuergens emphasizes that power requirements must be evaluated realistically. Motor data plates often provide better insight than horsepower alone, offering details such as full-load amps and service factors that guide smarter sizing.

The article, Power Requirements for Sizing and Running Phase Converters, features insights from Jay Yuergens, Mr. Phase Converter of New Berlin, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation