In HelloNation, Occupational Health Expert Kat Parmer of Cheyenne, WY, Shares a Guide for Effective Pre-Employment Screenings

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Wyoming employers ensure that new hires are safe, capable, and compliant before day one? According to a HelloNation article , Kat Parmer of Employee On-Boarding Specialties, LLC in Cheyenne, WY, explains that an effective pre-employment screening program protects both the workplace and its people. A consistent system that includes drug testing, background checks, and a physical exam not only supports compliance but also helps Wyoming employers make better hiring decisions.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that pre-employment screening is not a one-size-fits-all process. Each step verifies a different aspect of a candidate's readiness to work. Drug testing helps maintain safety and, for certain positions, fulfills federal or company requirements. Background checks confirm identity, employment history, and criminal records, helping employers ensure that each hire aligns with company standards. The physical exam verifies a person's ability to perform the job safely, especially for labor-intensive or safety-sensitive roles. Together, these steps form the foundation of a reliable hiring process.

Kat Parmer notes that functional testing adds another layer of security for Wyoming employers. Unlike a standard physical exam, functional testing measures an applicant's physical capacity for specific job tasks such as lifting, bending, or carrying. This approach ensures that new hires can meet the actual physical demands of their positions. For roles in construction, transportation, or manufacturing, functional testing reduces the risk of workplace injuries and helps match the right person to the right job.

The article also highlights the importance of distinguishing between DOT guidelines and requirements for non-DOT employees. DOT guidelines apply to commercial drivers and other transportation-related positions governed by federal law. These employees must complete DOT-compliant drug testing and medical exams conducted by certified examiners. Non-DOT employees, while not subject to federal transportation rules, should still undergo screening consistent with company policy and Wyoming state law. Understanding these categories allows Wyoming employers to stay compliant while maintaining fair and efficient hiring standards.

For organizations that manage both DOT and non-DOT employees, Parmer recommends partnering with occupational health professionals who understand both sets of regulations. These providers can design a unified pre-employment screening process that meets all necessary standards without unnecessary duplication. Coordinating through one occupational health partner also simplifies recordkeeping and scheduling, saving time during onboarding.

Managing screening results effectively is another crucial part of the process. Many Wyoming employers still rely on paper records, which can slow down hiring and increase the risk of lost or incomplete documentation. Kat Parmer suggests using electronic reporting systems to streamline data management. Electronic reporting allows for faster turnaround times, secure record storage, and easier compliance audits. When records are digital, employers can focus on onboarding rather than paperwork, creating a more efficient and transparent hiring experience.

Consistency is key to maintaining professionalism and fairness. The HelloNation article explains that applying the same pre-employment screening standards to every candidate reduces the risk of disputes and ensures equal treatment. Wyoming employers should maintain written policies outlining when testing occurs, how results are reviewed, and how long documentation is retained. Clear, consistent procedures demonstrate compliance with both state and federal workplace safety regulations while building employee trust.

Beyond meeting legal requirements, Parmer stresses that pre-employment screening supports long-term safety and productivity. Employees who pass their drug testing, background checks, and physical exam are more likely to perform effectively and stay with the company longer. Screening helps reduce absenteeism, turnover, and accidents, which ultimately lowers workers' compensation costs and strengthens the organization's safety culture. Functional testing, in particular, plays a preventive role by identifying limitations before they lead to injuries.

The article advises Wyoming employers to review their pre-employment screening process annually. If testing or background checks take too long or if reports are still handled manually, it may be time to modernize. Many occupational health providers now offer integrated systems that combine drug testing, physical exams, background checks, and electronic reporting in one secure platform. These improvements not only streamline hiring but also ensure full compliance and readiness across all departments.

Kat Parmer concludes that pre-employment screening is more than a procedural step; it's preparation for success. Every new hire represents an investment, and thorough screening protects that investment. By incorporating functional testing, adhering to DOT guidelines where applicable, maintaining clear policies for non-DOT employees, and adopting electronic reporting, Wyoming employers can strengthen compliance and safety while building a workforce ready to perform from day one.

