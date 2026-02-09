In HelloNation, Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz of Hobbs, NM, Explains Contact Lens Use and Care

HOBBS, N.M., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the main reasons people choose contact lenses over traditional glasses, and what problems should they watch for? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site in Hobbs provides practical answers for both new and experienced contact lens users.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Owner - The Eye Site

The article explores how contact lenses offer a convenient and effective form of vision correction for many people. In Hobbs and beyond, active individuals often prefer contacts for their flexibility during sports, outdoor activity, and work. Without the obstruction of frames, contact lenses can feel more natural and offer a wider field of vision, which helps with everything from driving to job performance.

According to the HelloNation feature, contact lens care is key to preventing discomfort and eye problems. Dr. Franz explains how common issues like dry eyes and irritation usually come from overwearing lenses or poor hygiene practices. Contacts sit directly on the eye's surface, so improper care can quickly affect comfort and eye health. Replacing lenses on schedule and using proper cleaning methods are essential to safe use.

Many people make the mistake of sleeping in lenses not designed for overnight wear. The article notes that this reduces oxygen to the eye and raises the risk of eye infections. Even short naps can cause issues if the eyes are already dry or sensitive. Dr. Franz outlines why paying attention to small signs like redness, burning, or blurry vision can help catch problems early before they worsen.

The article also highlights how screen use, air conditioning, and wind can dry out eyes, especially when wearing contacts. Less frequent blinking while staring at screens leads to dryness, which can make lenses feel scratchy or shift during wear. Managing screen time and using lubricating drops can reduce discomfort from dry eyes.

Another focus of the HelloNation piece is how storage and cleaning habits impact lens safety. Reusing cleaning solution or rinsing contacts with tap water may introduce bacteria, increasing infection risk. Dr. Franz stresses the importance of fresh solutions, clean cases, and regular lens replacement to avoid complications.

Some patients also experience allergies or sensitivity to lens materials or cleaning products. Symptoms like itching or persistent redness might be caused by preservatives in the solution or buildup on the lens. The article advises those with recurring problems to consult an optometrist about switching brands or using different lens types.

The HelloNation article reminds readers that blurry vision can result from many contact-related factors, including dryness, poor fit, or an outdated prescription. Routine exams help ensure the lens fits properly and provides the correct level of vision correction.

For residents of Hobbs, Dr. Franz offers a clear message: while contacts are a helpful option, they must be worn and maintained responsibly. Alternating between contacts and glasses is often a good strategy to avoid overuse and reduce eye strain.

Contact Lenses: Why People Wear Them, & Common Problems to Watch For features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Hobbs, NM, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation