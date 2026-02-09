In HelloNation, Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz of Roswell, NM, Details Eyewear Selection Tips

ROSWELL, N.M., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should people in Roswell consider when choosing new glasses? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site Roswell explains how today's eyewear combines visual correction, comfort, and personal style through advanced lens features and modern frame options.

The article outlines how designer frames and specialty lenses play a central role in how glasses perform day to day. Dr. Franz, an optometry expert in Roswell, highlights how current optical choices offer more than just improved sight. Eyewear now supports lifestyle needs, reduces eye strain, and enhances appearance, making the right selection a key part of personal well-being.

One major decision involves lens type. For individuals with simple vision needs, single vision lenses remain a clear and effective choice. For those requiring help with both near and far sight, bifocals are a traditional solution, though they come with a sharp shift between distances. Progressive lenses, a more advanced option, create a smooth visual transition without the visible line. This supports more natural eye movement during everyday activities.

The HelloNation article also discusses how blue light filtering lenses have become increasingly popular, especially for those spending extended hours in front of screens. These specialty lenses help reduce digital eye strain, which can lead to fatigue or headaches. Dr. Franz emphasizes how lens features like blue light filtering or anti-reflective coating are practical choices that offer long-term comfort for daily wearers.

Lens material matters, too. High-index lenses are known for their slim profile and lightweight design. These lenses are ideal for people with strong prescriptions who want thinner glasses that do not feel heavy or appear bulky. When paired with anti-reflective coatings that reduce glare and smudge-resistant finishes that make maintenance easier, modern lenses offer both clarity and convenience.

Frames complete the visual experience. Designer frames give patients a wide range of styles to reflect their personal taste. Whether someone prefers bold shapes or understated tones, the article explains how frame selection can improve both aesthetics and function. Dr. Franz notes that frame materials such as lightweight metals or flexible plastics also affect comfort and durability, especially for people with active routines.

Fit is another important part of selecting glasses. Poorly fitted frames can disrupt lens alignment, leading to blurred vision or discomfort. The HelloNation article emphasizes the value of professional fitting to ensure that glasses sit correctly on the face and that lenses support accurate vision correction.

As Dr. Franz shares in the article, lifestyle needs often guide final decisions. A person who drives frequently may prioritize anti-reflective coating and distance clarity. Someone who works indoors or spends hours at a computer may prefer blue light filtering lenses and intermediate sharpness. Specialty lenses allow glasses to meet the specific needs of daily tasks rather than being a one-size-fits-all solution.

Eye exams are also an essential part of the process. Dr. Franz explains that vision changes can happen slowly. Regular exams help keep prescriptions accurate and also detect early signs of eye health issues. With the right prescription, along with the right lens and frame choices, glasses can deliver comfort, function, and confidence every day.

