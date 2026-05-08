The article explains how consistent UV protection helps reduce long-term eye damage caused by everyday sun exposure.

ROSWELL, N.M., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How important is UV protection for your eyes in a place like Roswell? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site Roswell explains why protecting your vision from ultraviolet rays should be part of everyday life, not just a seasonal concern.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Optometrist /Owner - The Eye Site Roswell Speed Speed

The article highlights how sun exposure in southern climates like Roswell, NM, can have lasting effects on eye health. While many people apply sunscreen to protect their skin, fewer think about the need for consistent UV protection for the eyes. According to Dr. Franz, ultraviolet rays can quietly damage eye tissue over time, even on cloudy days or during brief outdoor activities.

Ultraviolet rays, including both UVA and UVB types, can reach and affect sensitive parts of the eye, such as the cornea, lens, and retina. Over time, this exposure has been linked to several conditions that impact eye health, including cataracts and macular degeneration. These changes often develop slowly, making early prevention through UV protection especially important.

Driving is one of the most common yet overlooked sources of sun exposure. Sunlight passing through windshields and side windows can increase daily UV contact with the eyes. In areas like Roswell, where the sun is intense throughout the year, this repeated exposure adds up. The HelloNation article points out that even short periods outdoors contribute to long-term risk.

One of the most effective tools for reducing this risk is wearing sunglasses that offer full UV protection. Dr. Franz stresses that dark lenses alone are not enough. For sunglasses to be effective, they must block one hundred percent of UVA and UVB rays. Without this level of protection, dark lenses can create a false sense of safety and actually increase risk by allowing pupils to dilate.

Prescription sunglasses offer both vision correction and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor work, driving, and everyday wear. Many people in Roswell find them useful because of the region's high levels of sun exposure. For those who frequently move between indoor and outdoor spaces, transition lenses are another option. These lenses adjust to light conditions, darkening in the sun and remaining clear indoors, providing UV protection throughout the day.

The HelloNation article also notes that UV protection is not limited to tinted lenses. Many regular glasses can include clear UV-blocking coatings. These coatings allow people to benefit from UV protection without changing eyewear. This is especially helpful for those who do not consistently wear sunglasses but still spend time outside.

Younger individuals are also at risk. Children and teens absorb more ultraviolet rays than adults. Early use of UV-blocking eyewear can help reduce their lifetime exposure and support better long-term eye health. Dr. Franz encourages families to consider sunglasses or protective coatings as part of basic eye care for kids.

For outdoor workers, wraparound frames or larger lenses provide better coverage and help block light from the sides. Construction workers, landscapers, and drivers often face higher UV exposure levels due to the nature of their jobs. Bright ground surfaces such as sand or pavement can reflect sunlight, increasing exposure even when the sun is not directly overhead.

Regular eye exams are a key part of managing UV protection. These visits offer an opportunity to review lens options and evaluate exposure risks based on lifestyle. They also allow early detection of any UV-related eye changes, which can be managed more effectively when caught early.

UV Protection for Your Eyes: Why It Matters More Than You Think in Roswell, NM features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Roswell, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation