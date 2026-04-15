The article outlines how early orthodontic treatment helps prevent complications with jaw development, bite function, and overall oral health.

EUGENE, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens if a crossbite is left untreated? A HelloNation article provides the answer, detailing the risks and treatment options for this common yet serious dental misalignment. In the feature, Orthodontics Expert Ben Thornton of Eugene explains how recognizing and treating crossbites early can prevent long-term complications with jaw growth, speech, and bite stability. Readers can explore the whole piece in a HelloNation article.

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The article defines a crossbite as a dental misalignment in which one or more upper teeth close inside the lower teeth. This misalignment may occur in the front teeth (anterior crossbite) or in the back teeth (posterior crossbite). While it can look like a cosmetic issue at first, leaving crossbites untreated often leads to more serious health concerns.

According to the HelloNation piece, untreated crossbites can create chronic strain across the bite. Patients may face difficulty chewing, uneven tooth wear, and speech problems. The stress can also affect the jaw joints. If jaw asymmetry develops in children, facial imbalances may become more noticeable during growth and development, making early orthodontic treatment important for long-term health.

The article explains that both genetics and environment contribute to misaligned bites. Inherited traits can influence jaw growth problems, but external factors such as thumb-sucking, prolonged pacifier use, or childhood airway obstructions can also contribute. Pediatric orthodontics emphasizes that the earlier these issues are caught, the better. The American Association of Orthodontists recommends the first orthodontic evaluation around age seven to check for misaligned teeth and identify if early orthodontic intervention is needed.

Ben Thornton notes in the HelloNation feature that effective treatments are more successful when growth is still taking place. Early orthodontic treatment can guide proper alignment during critical developmental stages. Treatments such as palatal expanders and rapid palatal expanders are commonly used in children to initiate upper-jaw widening. After this, braces can move misaligned teeth into their correct positions, while elastics or appliances help stabilize upper and lower teeth for long-term balance.

For adults, correcting a crossbite is often more complex. When crossbites are left untreated into adulthood, the bone structures become less flexible. The HelloNation article states that more invasive procedures may then be required, such as tooth extractions, jaw surgery, or combined surgical and orthodontic interventions. These methods can correct misaligned bites and restore proper alignment, but they are far more demanding than early care.

The feature also stresses that crossbites can lead to more than just cosmetic challenges. If left untreated, problems such as open bite development, speech difficulties, and inefficient chewing can worsen over time. Orthodontic intervention is not just about straight teeth; it is about creating balance between the upper and lower teeth, reducing stress on the jaw, and ensuring healthy growth and development.

Pediatric orthodontics is particularly important for preventing jaw asymmetry in children. By recognizing an anterior crossbite or posterior crossbite early, orthodontists can use a palatal expander or rapid palate expanders to guide the upper jaw into proper alignment. This allows misaligned teeth to move into correct positions and avoids the need for later jaw surgery.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that crossbites are not minor concerns. If left untreated, they can create lifelong consequences for bite stability, oral health, and facial structure. Proper alignment is critical, and effective treatments are available for both children and adults. However, the success of orthodontic intervention is significantly greater when it is started early.

By understanding that dental misalignment is more than an appearance issue, patients can take proactive steps to prevent long-term challenges. Whether through early orthodontic treatment with palatal expanders or more advanced correction involving jaw surgery, the goal remains to restore proper alignment and function. Orthodontics Expert Ben Thornton of Eugene highlights that each stage of treatment builds toward improved health, reduced difficulty chewing, and a better quality of life.

The article makes clear that crossbites should not be overlooked. From anterior crossbite concerns in the front of the mouth to posterior crossbite issues in the back teeth, early orthodontic intervention provides the best outcomes. When patients and their families work with pediatric orthodontics during childhood, they can avoid more invasive procedures, such as tooth extractions or jaw surgery, later in life.

The HelloNation feature concludes with a reminder that orthodontic treatments are not only about correcting misaligned bites but also about maintaining long-term oral health. Left untreated, the complications affect far more than the smile. Addressing crossbites early ensures proper alignment, balanced jaw growth, and reduced risks of speech problems, chewing difficulties, and facial asymmetry.

Understanding Crossbites and Their Implications features insights from Ben Thornton, an Orthodontics Expert of Eugene, OR, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation