In HelloNation, Outdoor Living Expert Steven McCoy Outlines Common Deck Building Mistakes in Lexington, SC

Deck Construction Errors in South Carolina's Humid Climate Can Lead to Structural Failures That Are Costly to Correct After the Fact

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What mistakes do Lexington homeowners most commonly make when planning or building a deck, and how can they be avoided? A HelloNation article answers that question by drawing on insights from Outdoor Living Expert Steven McCoy to identify the planning and construction errors that lead to premature deck failure South Carolina homeowners frequently encounter.

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The HelloNation article opens by establishing why the local climate makes planning so important. Lexington sits in a region with high summer humidity, heavy seasonal rainfall, and temperatures that swing between winter freezes and summer highs regularly pushing into the 90s. A deck designed without accounting for those conditions will not perform the same way here as it might in a drier or cooler climate. Material selection, board spacing, and drainage design all need to reflect the demands of the local environment from the beginning.

Poor drainage planning is one of the leading causes of premature deck failure South Carolina homeowners face. The article explains that water pooling on the deck surface or collecting beneath the framing leads to rot, mold, and structural damage over time. Deck boards should be installed with proper spacing to let water flow through, and the area beneath the deck needs adequate drainage so moisture does not accumulate around the footings and framing. The HelloNation article notes this is especially important for decks built close to the ground, where airflow is more restricted and moisture has fewer ways to escape.

Footings that are undersized or improperly placed are another common problem. The article explains that Lexington County sets footing depth and diameter requirements to ensure structural stability, and footings that fall short of those requirements can shift or settle over time. Outdoor Living Experts in the area emphasize that this is one of the primary reasons working with a licensed contractor who knows local code requirements matters so much at the outset of a project.

Material choice is highlighted in the article as a mistake that shows up quickly in South Carolina's climate. Untreated or low-grade wood absorbs moisture and begins to degrade faster than expected. The article notes that composite decking or high-quality treated wood products designed for humid climates perform significantly better over time and require less intervention to keep the structure sound. Choosing the wrong surface material for the environment is a deck building mistake Lexington SC homeowners often recognize too late to correct without significant cost.

Skipping or delaying the permit process is described in the article as one of the most consequential errors a homeowner can make. Unpermitted decks are a known issue at resale, and buyers and their inspectors regularly flag the absence of permits during transactions. The HelloNation article notes that the inspection process that comes with permitting exists specifically to catch structural or safety problems before they become larger issues. Outdoor Living Experts consistently advise that starting a project without the necessary approvals creates risk that simply is not worth taking.

The article also addresses railing design, where mistakes can create real safety hazards. Railings that are spaced too widely, attached incorrectly, or built from materials not rated for outdoor structural use can fail in ways that go beyond aesthetics. A contractor following current building codes will ensure the railing system meets the structural and safety standards required by Lexington County.

Homeowners who plan to add a screen enclosure, pergola, or patio cover to the deck later should communicate that intent before construction begins. A deck that is not built to handle the additional load of an enclosure may need to be reinforced before the follow-on project can proceed, adding cost and complexity that proper planning from the start would have avoided. The article identifies this as a deck building mistake Lexington SC homeowners frequently discover only after the original deck is already in place.

How to Plan a Deck the Right Way features insights from Steven McCoy, Outdoor Living Expert of Columbia, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation