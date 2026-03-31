In HelloNation, Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County Shares Tips on Painting in Humid Weather

FLEMINGTON, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the right time to start a painting project? According to a HelloNation article, the answer depends heavily on the weather. Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County explains that humid weather plays a much bigger role than most homeowners realize. Understanding how humidity affects paint and drying time can be the difference between a long-lasting finish and a surface that shows flaws within weeks.

Bob Jamrog - Owner, CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County Speed Speed

The article notes that summer often feels like the ideal painting season. Warm temperatures, bright light, and longer days make it tempting to refresh walls or update exteriors. But humid weather introduces hidden challenges. Moisture in the air slows the evaporation process, which means paint may remain tacky or uneven far longer than expected.

This slower drying time creates several problems. Paint can streak, fail to cure properly, or in some cases bubble, sag, or peel. These issues may not appear right away but often show up after the project is complete. Humid weather also increases the chance of dust or debris sticking to the surface, spoiling what should be a clean and smooth result.

The article emphasizes that the key to avoiding these issues is planning. Homeowners should pay attention to both temperature and humidity forecasts before beginning. The article recommends aiming for a dry, cooler day. Morning hours are often best because humidity levels tend to be lower before the afternoon heat builds. By timing the work carefully, homeowners can give paint the conditions it needs for a strong bond and an even finish.

The HelloNation article points out that different types of paint and surfaces respond differently to humidity. Exterior projects face the added risk of sudden rain or spikes in moisture, while interior projects may be affected by showers, appliances, or poor ventilation. Even with climate control, interior painting is not immune to the effects of ambient moisture.

Painting requires the right balance between temperature, moisture, and drying time. While color and tools matter, ignoring weather conditions often undermines the final result. A professional-quality finish relies on paint curing properly, and humid weather makes that process harder.

The article explains that planning is not just about appearance but also about durability. A surface painted in high humidity may look fine at first but begin peeling or sagging weeks later. By contrast, painting in the right conditions ensures a stronger, longer-lasting bond. Moisture control is as essential to the process as surface preparation and product choice.

The article concludes with straightforward advice: if you are unsure about conditions, consult a professional. Painting may seem simple, but humid weather can complicate even the most basic project. Professionals plan around humidity and drying time to ensure that each coat cures evenly. This careful timing protects the investment homeowners make in both materials and labor.

Ultimately, the success of a painting project depends not only on what color is chosen or how carefully it is applied, but also on the environment in which it dries. By respecting the impact of humid weather, homeowners can avoid streaks, peeling, and premature wear. With the right planning, paint delivers the clean, smooth finish it was designed to provide.

The full feature, titled "What to Know About Painting in Humid Weather", includes detailed guidance from Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County, NJ. The article explains why humidity, moisture, and drying time matter so much when painting, and how proper planning ensures a professional-quality result.

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SOURCE HelloNation