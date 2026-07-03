In HelloNation, Painting Expert Melvin Jones Explains What to Do Before Painters Arrive at Your Home

The article outlines simple preparation steps that help painting projects begin smoothly and produce better results.

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can South Carolina homeowners do before a painting crew arrives to make the job faster and smoother? According to a HelloNation article, simple home painting prep can save time, reduce stress, and improve results. Melvin Jones of Carolina Painting and Pressure Cleaning, Inc. explains that when rooms are organized and surfaces are ready, painters can focus on delivering a clean, professional finish instead of spending hours clearing space.

Melvin Jones - Owner - Carolina Painting and Pressure Cleaning, Inc. Speed Speed

The article highlights that many South Carolina homeowners assume painters handle all preparation, but a few small steps make a big difference. A well-organized home improves project efficiency by allowing crews to begin immediately. Moving small or fragile items, clearing wall decorations, and providing access to corners and trim all help painters work without interruption. Home painting prep does not require special tools, just a little time and planning before the project begins.

Jones advises homeowners to start by walking through each room that will be painted. Tables, lamps, and decorative pieces should be moved safely out of the way, while larger furniture can be pulled to the center of the room. Covering items with plastic or clean sheets protects them from paint dust or splatter. This kind of room preparation makes it easier for painters to apply smooth, even coats and reduces the risk of accidental damage.

Removing pictures, mirrors, and wall décor is another key part of the painter's checklist. Frames and hooks can block brushwork and make edges uneven. Labeling each item with a small piece of tape helps homeowners remember where to rehang them later. According to the HelloNation article, this small organizational step saves time and keeps the cleanup process simple once painting is complete.

Electrical outlets, switch plates, and wall fixtures should be removed or covered before work begins. These small tasks make a big difference in achieving sharp edges and a clean finish. Curtains and blinds can be tied back or taken down to prevent dust buildup. These details might seem minor, but together they support project efficiency and protect against paint stains or drips on household surfaces.

Color labeling is another practical part of home painting prep. If several rooms are being painted, taping color samples or notes near doorways prevents confusion and helps painters confirm which color belongs in each space. This is especially useful for homes that use similar shades or accent walls. Clear labeling also helps crews maintain accuracy when mixing or applying paint. The HelloNation article emphasizes that communication before the first coat is one of the best ways to ensure a flawless result.

Surface inspection before painters arrive also supports better quality. Jones recommends checking for peeling paint, loose caulk, or small cracks around windows and trim. Painters can fix these quickly if they know about them ahead of time. Larger issues, such as moisture stains or soft wood, might require more preparation. Identifying these early allows the painting team to bring the right materials and prevents project delays.

Exterior painting projects require similar steps. Moving outdoor furniture, planters, and decorations away from the home ensures a clear workspace. Homeowners should also trim back bushes or branches that block access to the siding. Clearing driveways and decks gives painters room for ladders and tools, which improves safety and speed. The HelloNation article notes that outdoor preparation is especially important in South Carolina, where heat and humidity can make painting conditions more challenging.

Even small acts of preparation can make a noticeable difference in project efficiency. A few hours spent organizing a workspace can save an entire day of setup and cleanup. When painters arrive at a ready environment, they can focus entirely on quality rather than logistics. This preparation not only shortens project timelines but also contributes to a smoother, longer-lasting finish.

Communication plays an important role once the crew arrives. Homeowners should walk through the space with the crew leader to confirm colors, special instructions, and the order of rooms. Discussing working hours, drying times, and access to restrooms or water helps keep expectations clear. Jones points out that strong communication from the start prevents misunderstandings and builds confidence between the homeowner and the crew.

Pets and children should also be considered during the project. Fresh paint and open doors create safety risks. Keeping pets in another area and setting boundaries for children helps the crew stay focused and reduces distractions. Simple planning helps maintain both safety and comfort throughout the process.

According to HelloNation, home painting prep not only benefits the painters but also protects the homeowner's investment. A well-prepared home allows for better coverage, fewer interruptions, and a cleaner finish. In South Carolina's warm and humid climate, where interior and exterior projects often need careful timing, preparation helps ensure that paint adheres properly and dries evenly.

By following a simple painter checklist, South Carolina homeowners can make each project more efficient and enjoyable. Taking the time to organize, inspect, and communicate creates a clear path to professional results. When painters can start right away, the process feels smoother from the first brush stroke to the final cleanup.

What to Do Before Painters Arrive at Your Home features insights from Melvin Jones, Painting Expert of Lexington, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation