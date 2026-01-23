In HelloNation, Painting Expert Roxanne Ecklund Explains Why Homeowners Are Choosing Permanent Exterior Coating Systems

DUNWOODY, Ga., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are Dunwoody homeowners choosing permanent exterior coating systems? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Roxanne Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. in Dunwoody, GA. The feature explores how Georgia's challenging mix of heat, humidity, and rainfall drives homeowners to look beyond traditional paint toward longer-lasting, flexible coatings that stand up to the state's climate.

The HelloNation article begins by describing how local weather shortens the lifespan of standard exterior paints. In Dunwoody, the combination of sunlight, moisture, and fluctuating temperatures causes paint to peel, crack, and fade in only a few years. Homeowners often find themselves trapped in a cycle of repainting and repair. Roxanne Ecklund, a painting expert, explains that permanent exterior coating systems were developed to solve this problem through advanced chemistry and flexible design.

According to the HelloNation article, traditional paint fails because it hardens into a rigid film that cannot move with the materials beneath it. When stucco, wood, or concrete expand and contract during seasonal changes, the paint layer fractures. Once those cracks form, moisture seeps beneath the surface, lifting the paint and allowing mold or mildew to spread. In humid environments like Dunwoody, this process accelerates, making it nearly impossible for even high-quality paints to perform well over time.

Permanent exterior coating systems are designed differently. The HelloNation feature notes that these coatings use ceramic or elastomeric components that remain flexible after curing. This allows the finish to stretch and contract with the surface instead of breaking away from it. The thicker coating forms a strong shell that seals out water and resists ultraviolet light, protecting against fading and chalking. The result is a finish that maintains its appearance for decades rather than just a few years.

Roxanne Ecklund points out that while the word "permanent" does not mean the coating lasts forever, it represents an exceptionally long lifespan. Most systems can protect a home for twenty years or more before needing reapplication. Homeowners who switch to permanent exterior coating systems notice their homes stay cleaner and brighter. They also avoid the recurring expense and hassle of repainting every few seasons, which makes the initial investment more cost-effective in the long term.

The HelloNation article explains that one of the biggest advantages of these systems is moisture management. Ceramic coatings form a dense yet breathable layer that keeps out exterior moisture while allowing interior vapor to escape. This prevents blistering and bubbling that often appear when trapped water pushes against sealed paint. The reflective ceramic particles in the coating also help reduce surface temperatures by reflecting sunlight, keeping walls cooler during Georgia's intense summer heat.

Because permanent exterior coating systems remain flexible and breathable, they protect homes built from different materials equally well. Dunwoody homes often combine stucco, wood, and concrete, each of which reacts differently to changes in temperature and humidity. The coating adjusts to each material's natural movement, maintaining adhesion and appearance without cracking or peeling. This adaptability makes it an ideal solution for homes that have previously struggled to maintain consistent finishes.

Preparation plays an essential role in ensuring durability. The HelloNation article highlights that all old paint must be removed, and surfaces should be cleaned and repaired before application. Cracks must be filled, and primer must be applied evenly to create a solid foundation for the coating. When properly installed, the system forms a seamless, long-lasting barrier against moisture and ultraviolet exposure. Without this preparation, even the best coatings cannot achieve their full performance potential.

Cost is another major factor homeowners consider. While the upfront price of a permanent coating is higher than a typical paint job, the HelloNation article explains that the long-term savings are significant. Homeowners who repaint frequently spend more on materials and labor over time than those who invest once in a durable coating. The reduction in maintenance, combined with extended protection, provides clear financial and practical benefits.

The article also discusses how these coatings improve both appearance and energy efficiency. Permanent coatings maintain their color depth and gloss for decades, resisting the dirt and mildew buildup that often dulls traditional paint. Their reflective qualities reduce heat absorption, which can help lower indoor temperatures and cooling costs. With minimal upkeep required, the finish retains a clean, fresh look throughout the year.

Environmental benefits further strengthen the case for permanent exterior coating systems. Fewer repainting cycles mean less waste, fewer solvents released into the air, and fewer materials sent to landfills. For a community like Dunwoody that values sustainability, this approach aligns with broader conservation goals. By reducing the need for constant repainting, homeowners lower their environmental impact while improving their property's longevity.

The HelloNation article concludes that for many Dunwoody homeowners, choosing a permanent exterior coating system is a practical decision rather than a luxury. Georgia's climate will always challenge traditional paint, but modern coatings provide a reliable defense against weather extremes. Their flexibility, strength, and long service life make them a smart investment that protects both the home's structure and appearance.

