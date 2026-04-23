In HelloNation, Painting Expert Roxanne Ecklund of Dunwoody Shares How to Prepare Vinyl, Wood, & Stucco Surfaces for Georgia's Humid Summers

DUNWOODY, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is proper surface preparation important before applying a coating system? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Roxanne Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. in Dunwoody, GA. The feature explains how careful cleaning, repair, and priming help Georgia homeowners protect their homes from the effects of heat, rain, and humidity. With the right preparation, exterior coatings can withstand Georgia's long summers and maintain their finish for years.

Roxanne Ecklund - President - Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation article, Georgia's humid climate creates unique challenges for home exteriors. In Dunwoody, high moisture and strong sunlight wear down surfaces of every type, from vinyl to wood to stucco. Roxanne Ecklund, a painting expert, emphasizes that success begins before the first coat is applied. Without the right preparation, even the most advanced coatings will fail to bond properly, leading to blistering and peeling within a single season.

The article explains that each material reacts differently to humidity. Vinyl can develop chalk and residue from oxidation. Wood absorbs moisture, then contracts as it dries, which causes expansion stress. Stucco absorbs water and releases it slowly, often trapping moisture inside as temperatures rise. Roxanne Ecklund notes that understanding how each surface behaves allows homeowners and professionals to prepare them correctly for Georgia's changing weather conditions.

Cleaning is always the first step. The HelloNation article advises that vinyl siding be washed thoroughly to remove mildew, grime, and powdery residue. Many professionals use low-pressure washing to clean the surface without driving water behind the panels. Wood, dirt, loose paint, and organic buildup should be carefully removed to expose a sound surface. Stucco, being porous, must be cleaned to remove chalking and powder left by previous finishes. A clean surface ensures that new coatings adhere tightly and resist moisture intrusion.

Drying is equally important. Because Georgia's humidity often lingers overnight, surfaces need extra drying time before primer or coating application. Applying a product too soon traps moisture underneath, leading to peeling or mold growth. The HelloNation article stresses that waiting for full dryness helps the coating form a complete bond, extending its lifespan and performance during humid weather.

Repairs come next. The article explains that cracked stucco should be patched with flexible filler, and damaged wood boards should be replaced or sealed with caulk. Vinyl panels that have come loose should be reset and secured so they can expand and contract normally under heat. Skipping these steps may save time initially, but it shortens the coating's life and makes future maintenance more difficult.

Priming follows as the foundation for long-term success. According to the HelloNation feature, primers serve unique roles for each surface. On wood, primer seals pores and ensures even absorption of the topcoat. On stucco, it prevents alkaline reactions that can damage the coating. On vinyl, specialized primers improve adhesion and reduce peeling risk. Roxanne Ecklund explains that breathable primers work best in Georgia's climate because they allow interior moisture to escape while still protecting against humidity from the outside.

Breathability, the article notes, is key to preventing blistering during Georgia's humid summers. When coatings trap vapor, internal pressure builds until the surface bubbles or cracks. A breathable coating system maintains strength while allowing water vapor to pass through safely. This balance between flexibility and protection ensures the coating remains intact even when temperatures and humidity fluctuate sharply between day and night.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of choosing the right time for the application. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal because they avoid the intense sunlight that can cause coatings to dry too fast. Working when the air is warm but not hot helps the product cure evenly. Humidity levels should be moderate, as applying during peak moisture can reduce adhesion. Roxanne Ecklund advises checking the weather forecast before starting any exterior work to avoid sudden rain or high humidity during the drying process.

Once preparation and timing are right, the type of coating becomes the final factor. The HelloNation feature points out that breathable ceramic or elastomeric coatings perform best in Georgia's climate. These coatings expand and contract with the surface beneath, preventing cracking or peeling. For wood, this flexibility helps the boards resist stress as they swell and shrink. For stucco, it allows the finish to move naturally without separating from the wall.

Maintenance after coating is simple but necessary. Regular rinsing with water removes pollen, dirt, and mold spores that collect over time. Light cleaning once or twice a year helps preserve both color and protection. According to the HelloNation article, homeowners who follow this maintenance routine often go many years without needing to recoat, saving both time and cost.

The article concludes that for Dunwoody homeowners, success against Georgia's humidity begins long before the coating is applied. Cleaning, repairing, and priming create a solid foundation for performance. When done correctly, the coating adheres better, lasts longer, and maintains its appearance through every humid season. Proper surface preparation may take more time, but it ensures that vinyl, wood, and stucco exteriors stay strong and visually appealing for years to come.

How to Prepare Vinyl, Wood, & Stucco Surfaces for Georgia's Humid Summers features insights from Roxanne Ecklund, Painting Expert of Dunwoody, GA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation