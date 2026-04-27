In HelloNation, Pavement Expert Stephen Carozza Explains Risks of Skipping Sealcoating

PITTSFORD, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens if you skip sealcoating? Some homeowners view it as a cosmetic extra rather than a critical step in protecting their driveway. In an article featured in HelloNation, Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving Company explains how skipping this simple maintenance measure can lead to expensive consequences, including full driveway replacement.

Stephen Carozza - President - Bedford Paving Company Speed Speed

Carozza shares the example of a homeowner who went five years without sealcoating. What began as a smooth surface deteriorated into a cracked and weakened structure after water penetrated the asphalt and damaged the base layer. By the time repairs were needed, minor fixes were no longer an option. A full replacement was required, costing several times more than what routine maintenance would have.

Sealcoating plays a critical role in preserving and extending the life of asphalt. It seals small cracks, blocks water intrusion, and protects against UV damage. Without this layer, sun exposure dries out the asphalt, moisture seeps in, and freeze-thaw cycles in colder climates worsen the damage. Oil and chemical spills further contribute to the breakdown of unprotected surfaces, accelerating costly deterioration.

The article makes clear that preventative driveway care is far more economical than major repairs. Sealcoating only needs to be applied every two to three years and offers long-term protection at a fraction of the cost of replacement. In addition to structural benefits, it also refreshes the appearance of the asphalt, enhancing curb appeal and signaling proper upkeep.

Lesson Learned – Skip the Sealcoat, Pay Double Later, features insights from Stephen Carozza, Pavement Expert of Pittsford, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation