In HelloNation, Pavement Expert Stephen Carozza Shares Tips on Driveway Expansion

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you check before expanding a driveway? Many homeowners see driveway expansion as a simple way to add parking space, but the process involves careful planning to avoid costly mistakes. In an article featured in HelloNation , Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving outlines the key factors homeowners need to consider to ensure a successful and durable expansion.

Stephen Carozza, President/Owner of Bedford Paving

Carozza explains that confirming property lines is the first step in any expansion project. Encroaching even slightly on neighboring land or public easements can lead to disputes or legal action. Reviewing a property survey or consulting the local assessor's office helps avoid these issues. He also notes that many towns require permits for widening driveways. Obtaining the proper permits ensures that the work meets local safety and drainage standards, preventing delays or forced removal of new pavement. Drainage is a critical consideration during expansion.

When a driveway is widened, water runoff patterns change, and poor grading can direct moisture toward the home's foundation, causing structural damage or basement leaks. A qualified contractor will design the slope to carry water safely away from buildings and landscaping. The quality of the base layer beneath the new section is equally important. Without a strong, even base, the new asphalt can settle unevenly or crack prematurely.

Appearance and functionality also affect the outcome of the project. Matching the new asphalt to the existing surface in color, texture, and slope ensures a seamless look that enhances curb appeal. Additionally, homeowners should consider how they will use the added space. For areas that will bear heavy vehicles, a thicker asphalt layer may be required to prevent future damage.

Homeowners can learn more about the essential steps involved in planning a successful driveway upgrade by reading What to Know Before Driveway Expansion , where Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving offers expert guidance on property lines, drainage, and long-term durability.

