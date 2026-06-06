In HelloNation, Periodontics Expert Dr. Scott Kissel of Manhattan, NY, Details Why Microsurgical Techniques Matter in Periodontal Care

The article explains how precision-focused periodontal procedures can support tissue preservation, improve healing, and patient comfort.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is precision so important when treating the gums and bone that support your teeth? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY. The article explains how microsurgical techniques are improving the way periodontal care is delivered by reducing trauma, protecting gum tissue, and supporting more predictable healing.

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Microsurgical techniques use high-powered surgical microscopes, specialized lighting, and precision instruments to allow more accurate treatment in small, delicate areas. This approach supports the most minimally invasive care possible, especially when working around sensitive gum tissue and bone.

Dr. Kissel brings more than 20 years of experience in microsurgical techniques to his periodontal practice. He trained under Dr. Dennis Shanelec, a pioneer widely regarded as the father of periodontal microsurgery. That training supports a philosophy of care that focuses on accuracy, control, and tissue preservation.

The article explains that in periodontal care, precision affects more than just comfort. The gums form a tight seal around the teeth, and preserving their structure during treatment is essential for both appearance and function. Smaller incisions used in microsurgery lead to less trauma, which helps maintain gum integrity and bone stability.

Patients often report a noticeably smoother recovery after procedures involving microsurgical techniques. Because incisions are smaller and tissue is handled gently, swelling and discomfort tend to be minimal. This faster healing can lead to improved patient experiences and more consistent outcomes.

Another benefit is improved wound closure. The article describes how fine sutures and careful handling help align tissue edges, allowing for better healing and fewer complications. This control also helps support gum regeneration and protect bone support around the teeth.

The article notes that these techniques are especially helpful in cases involving gum recession. Precision tools allow for careful repositioning of the gum tissue while preserving blood flow. Research also shows that microsurgical techniques lead to greater root coverage and better long-term results.

Bone preservation is another key focus. The article explains that when working around the bone that supports the teeth, even slight damage can have lasting effects. Microsurgical techniques allow for careful, controlled access that protects healthy bone.

These same principles apply in regenerative procedures as well. The article emphasizes that when the goal is to rebuild tissue or bone, accuracy is essential. Microsurgical techniques help create the conditions needed for rapid healing and tissue growth.

Not every treatment requires a microsurgical approach, but the article notes that many patients benefit from it. A thorough evaluation helps determine when it is the right fit based on the specific needs of the gums and bone.

The article also reinforces that although patients may not see the microscope or tools being used, they often notice the results. Less swelling, reduced discomfort, and smoother healing are common outcomes that reflect the high level of precision behind microsurgical techniques.

Why Microsurgical Techniques Matter in Periodontal Care features insights from Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation