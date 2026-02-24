In HelloNation, Periodontics Expert Dr. Scott Kissel of Manhattan, NY, Shares Signs You May Need a Periodontist, Not Just a Dentist

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is it time to see a periodontist instead of relying only on your general dentist? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY. The article helps readers understand the early warning signs that may indicate the need for specialized care to manage gum and bone conditions before they become severe.

The article begins by explaining that a periodontist is a dental specialist focused on the gums, connective tissue, and jawbone. These structures form the foundation that supports teeth. While general dentists handle routine exams and cleanings, issues involving deeper tissues may require more advanced evaluation. This is especially true when symptoms of periodontal disease are present.

One of the first signs the article points to is bleeding gums. While this symptom is sometimes dismissed, the article explains that bleeding gums during brushing or flossing are often inflamed by bacteria below the surface. Ongoing bleeding gums should not be ignored, as they can signal early-stage periodontal disease that a periodontist is trained to treat.

Another common issue is gum recession. The article describes how this condition can go unnoticed until sensitivity or changes in tooth appearance develop. More importantly, the article highlights that as gums recede, the attachment between gum tissue and the tooth becomes compromised. This weakens the barrier that protects the bone and can lead to further infection and eventual bone loss.

Loose teeth are a more advanced warning sign that the article discusses in detail. Teeth that begin to shift or feel unstable often indicate that the bone holding them in place is deteriorating. According to the article, a periodontist can determine whether this mobility is the result of periodontal disease or another underlying issue.

Bone loss itself is one of the most serious indicators discussed in the article. It explains that this damage often progresses without visible symptoms, making regular dental X-rays a key part of early diagnosis. X-rays allow periodontists to assess changes in bone height or density that may not be obvious during a routine visual exam.

The article also emphasizes that periodontal disease can be active even when no pain is present. This makes timely referrals and early monitoring essential. Subtle symptoms like mild gum recession or light bleeding can be the start of a more serious progression if not addressed early by a periodontist.

In addition to visible signs, the article outlines several risk factors that raise the likelihood of developing periodontal disease. Genetics, smoking, diabetes, and immune system disorders can all increase the risk of bone loss and gum deterioration, even with good daily oral care. The article notes that patients with these risk factors benefit from close monitoring by a specialist.

Treatment provided by a periodontist is designed to slow or stop the disease and protect remaining healthy tissue. The article describes how this may involve deep cleaning under the gums or more advanced procedures when bone loss has already occurred. The ultimate goal is to stabilize the teeth and protect the bone support that keeps them functional.

The article makes it clear that seeing a periodontist is not a replacement for regular dental care. Instead, it is part of a collaborative approach where general dentists and periodontists work together using dental X-rays and clinical signs to guide care.

