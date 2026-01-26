In HelloNation, Personal Injury Attorney Brad Altman Provides Guidance on What to Do Before Talking to Insurance After a Crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do before speaking to insurance after an accident? According to an article in HelloNation , preparation is critical to protecting your claim. Personal Injury Brad Altman of Altman Legal Group explains that early conversations with insurance companies carry weight because statements are recorded and may be used to limit compensation.

The article stresses the importance of writing down all details of the crash immediately, while the events are still clear. Notes should include the date, time, location, weather conditions, and a description of what occurred, along with any damage or injuries observed. These records help keep your account consistent and reliable.

When speaking with insurance, Altman advises sticking strictly to facts and avoiding assumptions. Phrases that minimize injuries, such as saying you are fine, can be taken out of context. Opinions about fault should also be avoided, leaving those determinations to investigators. Reviewing photos, witness information, and police reports before making a statement strengthens confidence and supports accuracy.

Clear and careful communication prevents misunderstandings that could weaken a claim. Preparing notes, organizing evidence, and focusing on factual details ensure that your account reflects what truly happened rather than being shaped by pressure or miscommunication. These steps are outlined further in What to Do Before Talking to Insurance After a Crash featured in HelloNation.

