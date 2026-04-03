In HelloNation, Personal Injury Attorney Steve Caya Details Steps to Take After a Serious Car Accident

JANESVILLE, Wis., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines key steps under Wisconsin law to protect health, preserve evidence, and pursue fair compensation.

What should you do immediately after a serious car accident in Janesville? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Attorney Steve Caya of Nowlan Injury Law.

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The HelloNation article explains that the first priority after a car accident is seeking prompt medical care. Some injuries, including whiplash or internal trauma, may not show symptoms right away. Immediate evaluation not only protects health but also creates essential medical documentation to support future compensation claims.

The article emphasizes that thorough medical documentation is critical. Doctor evaluations, imaging results, therapy notes, and prescriptions help establish the severity of injuries and their impact on daily life. In Janesville, organized records strengthen discussions with insurance companies and support accurate compensation.

Contacting law enforcement is another important step after a serious car accident. Police reports provide an official account of vehicle damage, road conditions, and statements from drivers and witnesses. Obtaining a copy of the report ensures that key details are preserved for insurance companies and any potential legal proceedings under Wisconsin law.

Documenting the accident scene also plays a major role. The article advises taking photographs of vehicles, skid marks, traffic signals, and visible injuries when it is safe to do so. Gathering contact information from witnesses in Janesville adds independent accounts that may clarify what happened.

Communication with insurance companies requires caution. The article notes that drivers should provide accurate facts about the car accident but avoid admitting fault or speculating about causes. Insurance companies carefully review statements, and unclear or premature comments may affect compensation outcomes.

Understanding comparative negligence under Wisconsin law is another essential factor. Comparative negligence rules determine how fault may be shared among parties involved in a car accident. Even partial responsibility can reduce the compensation available, making careful documentation and accurate reporting especially important.

The article highlights the value of keeping records of all accident related expenses. Receipts for vehicle repairs, transportation to medical appointments, and other costs help demonstrate the financial impact of the crash. Combined with detailed medical documentation, these records support a more complete claim for compensation.

Professional communication is also encouraged. Written correspondence with insurance companies creates a clear record of exchanges. The article advises avoiding social media discussions about the car accident, as public statements may be misinterpreted and influence the claims process.

For serious injuries, early legal guidance can be beneficial. The article explains that understanding comparative negligence and deadlines under Wisconsin law helps protect the right to compensation. Legal professionals can review medical documentation, assess liability, and negotiate with insurance companies when necessary.

The article concludes that careful and organized action after a serious car accident in Janesville can make a meaningful difference. Seeking medical care, preserving medical documentation, obtaining a police report, and understanding comparative negligence all support fair compensation. By focusing on health, documentation, and clear communication with insurance companies, individuals can protect both their recovery and their legal interests.

What to Do After a Serious Car Accident in Janesville features insights from Steve Caya, Personal Injury Attorney of Janesville, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation