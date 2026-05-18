ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should someone do after a car accident in New York to ensure they receive coverage for medical expenses and lost wages? A new HelloNation article provides answers by breaking down how New York's no-fault insurance system works and what deadlines injured people must meet to receive benefits. The feature focuses on advice from Legal Expert John Wright of the John Wright Law Firm in Rochester, NY.

John Wright, Founder Speed Speed

New York's no-fault insurance allows people injured in car accidents to get certain economic losses covered without having to prove who caused the crash. This system, which applies across the state, including Rochester, helps individuals get care and support quickly. It covers medical bills, some lost wages, and necessary expenses related to recovery.

One of the main takeaways is the importance of understanding the 30-day notice rule. Written notice of injury must be provided to the insurance company within 30 days of the accident. This step is essential for anyone seeking no-fault benefits under New York law. Wright emphasizes that failing to meet this deadline could result in a denial of coverage, even if the person has a valid claim.NF-2 form, which is the standard way to apply for no-fault coverage. However, it notes that the NF-2 form is not the only option. A clear written notice that includes basic details of the crash and the intention to seek benefits can also meet the requirement. The key point is that the insurer must receive this written notice within the 30-day window.

For residents of Rochester and beyond, the article offers valuable insight into the risks of missing the deadline. In some cases, insurers may accept late notices if the delay is justified, such as when the injured person is hospitalized. However, this isn't guaranteed, and strict enforcement of the 30-day notice rule is common.

No-fault benefits have specific limitations. While the system is designed to help with immediate costs after a car accident in New York, it doesn't include compensation for pain and suffering. To receive that type of compensation, the person must meet the serious injury threshold defined by law. This includes conditions such as broken bones, disfigurement, or permanent loss of function.

Legal Expert John Wright explains in the article that understanding this difference is crucial for anyone considering legal action. Pursuing a personal injury lawsuit requires meeting a different legal standard and timeline than applying for no-fault benefits. The article emphasizes that both systems can be used together, but only when the proper steps are followed.

For people injured in a car accident in New York, missing a deadline or misunderstanding coverage rules can lead to unpaid medical bills and lost wages. Wright's advice helps readers understand how the New York no-fault insurance process is meant to work—and where it can go wrong.

"How Rochester Attorney John Wright Helps Explain New York No-Fault Insurance Rules" features insights from John Wright, Legal Expert of Rochester, NY, and is available on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation