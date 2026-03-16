ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When do Georgia's pests become the biggest problem for homeowners? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Shane Blackwell, Pest Control Expert with Daniel & Lawson Pest Control in Alpharetta, Georgia. The article explores how seasonal changes affect pest activity, highlighting the months when ants, mosquitoes, and termites are most active across North Georgia.

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The article explains that the Georgia pest season often begins as early as March and stretches through the end of summer. Warm temperatures and humidity help fuel infestations, especially in areas like Alpharetta, where dense trees and moisture-prone spaces create the perfect environment for pest growth.

Ant activity often starts first. According to the HelloNation article, ants emerge quickly as soil temperatures rise in spring. Kitchens, patios, and wooden structures are among the first places homeowners see signs. Carpenter ants are a specific concern because they tunnel into wood and cause structural damage that can look like termite activity. The article recommends early action to avoid large infestations, with Alpharetta pest control services playing a key role.

Mosquito control becomes more important as the season progresses. The article notes that Georgia's frequent rain and warm weather support mosquito breeding in gutters, planters, and standing water. These pests are more than a nuisance. They can spread diseases like West Nile virus and often thrive in shaded areas or crawl spaces. The article emphasizes that early mosquito control—especially before summer heat peaks—is essential.

Termite prevention is another top concern. The HelloNation article explains that subterranean termites are the most common type found in Alpharetta. These pests often go unnoticed until visible damage occurs. Swarming usually happens in spring, but termite feeding can be active year-round. The article encourages homeowners to schedule inspections early and use preventive treatments, since waiting until termites are visible may lead to costly repairs.

Timing plays a key role in Alpharetta pest control, the article stresses. Many infestations aren't obvious at first. An ant trail in the kitchen might indicate a large colony in the yard. A few mosquito bites in June may have started from eggs laid weeks earlier. Termite swarms in spring may indicate long-term structural damage. The article explains that early pest control services provide the best protection before problems grow.

The HelloNation article also provides simple steps homeowners can take to reduce pest activity. These include clearing out gutters, keeping firewood stored away from the home, sealing cracks in walls, and drying out crawl spaces. Even with these steps, Georgia's humid climate often means pests return. The article concludes that a mix of professional services and regular maintenance gives the best long-term results.

Readers also learn that the Georgia pest season includes more than just ants and mosquitoes. The article highlights stink bugs, boxelder bugs, and stinging insects that appear throughout the year, especially when they seek shelter or food. By starting pest control early, homeowners in Alpharetta can stay ahead of seasonal pest problems and avoid the hassle of large infestations.

When Georgia Bugs Hit Hardest features insights from Shane Blackwell, Pest Control Expert of Alpharetta, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation