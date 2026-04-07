ZIONSVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines vaccination requirements that help protect dogs in Lehigh Valley boarding and daycare environments.

What vaccines should dogs receive before attending daycare or boarding in the Lehigh Valley? The answer is outlined in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Pet Care Expert Ian Dollman of Queen of the Valley Farm a Pet Resort in Zionsville, Pennsylvania.

Ian Dollman - Owner - Queen of the Valley Farm a Pet Resort

The HelloNation article explains that vaccination requirements are an important safeguard for dogs that spend time in group settings. Boarding and daycare facilities typically require documentation showing that pets are protected against several contagious diseases before they are admitted. These policies help limit the spread of illness among dogs that share play areas, sleeping spaces, and other common environments.

Among the most important vaccines discussed in the article is rabies. Rabies vaccination is legally required for all dogs in Pennsylvania because the virus is fatal and can affect both animals and humans. The article notes that boarding and daycare facilities consistently request proof of a current rabies vaccine before allowing a dog to participate in group activities or overnight stays.

The article also highlights the importance of vaccination against canine distemper. Distemper is highly contagious and can cause severe respiratory, gastrointestinal, and neurological problems in dogs that are not protected. Many facilities require dogs to complete their distemper vaccination series before attending daycare or boarding. Because puppies receive this vaccine in multiple stages, owners may need to plan ahead when scheduling their dog's first visit.

Another key requirement discussed in the article is the Bordetella vaccine, which helps protect against kennel cough. This bacterial infection spreads quickly in environments where dogs interact closely, such as daycare play groups. According to the article, most facilities require the Bordetella vaccine to be administered within the past year, and some locations may request a booster depending on how recently the vaccine was given.

The HelloNation article also addresses canine influenza, a respiratory virus that has become a growing concern in communal dog environments. The virus spreads easily among dogs that share indoor areas and play spaces. Symptoms may range from mild coughing to more serious respiratory illness. Vaccination can help reduce the risk of outbreaks in daycare and boarding facilities where dogs are frequently in close contact.

Timing is another important factor discussed in the article. Many facilities ask that the required vaccines be completed at least two weeks before a dog's first stay. This waiting period allows the dog's immune system to build protection and helps reduce the chance that illness will spread among other pets in the facility. Pet Care Expert Ian Dollman's insights featured in the article help explain why preparation and proper timing are essential when planning daycare or boarding services.

The article also advises dog owners to confirm vaccination requirements directly with their chosen facility. Policies may vary slightly depending on the size of the boarding operation, the number of dogs present, and whether the facility offers indoor or outdoor play areas. Some locations may recommend or require additional vaccines based on regional health concerns.

Another practical recommendation discussed in the article involves maintaining clear veterinary records. Boarding and daycare providers often request documentation showing the exact dates vaccines were administered. Keeping these records organized can make check-in easier and help prevent delays when preparing for a dog's stay.

The article concludes that understanding vaccination requirements helps create safer environments for dogs that attend daycare or boarding. By keeping vaccines current, confirming facility policies, and maintaining clear veterinary documentation, dog owners can help protect their pets and the broader canine community.

Essential Vaccines for Dogs in Lehigh Valley Daycare and Boarding features insights from Ian Dollman, Pet Care Expert of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation