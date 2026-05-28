The article outlines how climate and coat type shape the right grooming schedule for dogs in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What factors determine how often a dog should be groomed in Southern Pines, North Carolina? HelloNation answers this question in an article that features insights from Allison Blough of Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique.

Allison Blough, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that dog grooming in Southern Pines, NC, depends on several key factors, including climate, lifestyle, and coat condition. In Southern Pines, humidity and seasonal pollen can affect a dog's skin and coat, making regular grooming an important part of overall care. The article notes that most dogs benefit from a grooming schedule for dogs that falls between every four and eight weeks.

The article emphasizes that dog coat type grooming plays the most important role in determining frequency. Long and curly coats, such as those found on poodles and doodles, require more consistent care. These coats are prone to matting and tangling, especially in humid environments. The article states that long-coated dogs are often groomed every 4 weeks to prevent discomfort and maintain coat health.

Short-haired breeds require a different approach. The article explains that grooming for short-haired dogs typically involves fewer professional visits, often every 6 to 8 weeks. These coats do not mat as easily, and much of their maintenance can be handled with regular home brushing. However, the article notes that even short-haired dogs benefit from a structured grooming schedule for dogs to manage shedding and skin health.

Double-coated breeds fall somewhere in the middle. The article highlights that double-coated dogs require attention to seasonal shedding patterns. Breeds such as golden retrievers and huskies shed more heavily at certain times of year, which may require more frequent grooming. Regular appointments every four to six weeks help manage undercoat buildup and keep the skin in good condition.

Lifestyle also influences how often a dog should be groomed. The article explains that dogs in Southern Pines who spend more time outdoors are exposed to dirt, moisture, and allergens. These elements can become trapped in the coat, increasing the risk of tangles and irritation. As a result, active dogs may need more frequent dog grooming services than those that stay primarily indoors.

The HelloNation article also points out that pet owners should watch for signs that grooming is needed sooner than scheduled. Tangles, odor, excessive shedding, or behavioral changes such as scratching or licking may indicate that a dog's coat or skin needs attention. Recognizing these signs helps maintain comfort and prevents more serious issues from developing.

Consistency is another key takeaway. The article explains that maintaining a regular grooming schedule for dogs helps pets become more comfortable with the process over time. Familiarity reduces stress during appointments and allows groomers to work more efficiently. It also supports better long-term coat health by preventing buildup and matting.

Pet Grooming Experts note that understanding dog coat types and grooming practices helps owners make better decisions about care routines. Matching grooming frequency to coat type, activity level, and local conditions ensures dogs remain clean, comfortable, and healthy year-round.

How Often Should Dogs In Southern Pines Be Groomed And What Changes By Coat Type features insights from Allison Blough of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique of Southern Pines, North Carolina, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation