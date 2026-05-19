In HelloNation, Physical Therapy Expert Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue Explains What Patients Can Expect During a First Physical Therapy Visit

FAIRPORT, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how a physical therapy evaluation supports mobility, recovery, and a personalized treatment plan.

What should Fairport and Greater Rochester patients expect at their first physical therapy visit? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue of STAR Physical Therapy in Fairport, New York, and explaining how a physical therapy evaluation helps patients begin treatment with greater clarity and confidence.

Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue - Owner/Physical Therapist - STAR Physical Therapy

The article explains that many patients entering physical therapy for the first time are unsure what will happen during the appointment or how treatment begins. According to the article, the first physical therapy visit is designed to gather information, evaluate movement, answer questions, and establish a safe plan that supports long-term mobility and recovery.

The HelloNation article describes how a physical therapy evaluation often begins with a discussion about medical history, symptoms, and how the injury or condition affects daily activities. Patients are typically asked when discomfort started, what movements increase symptoms, and how pain affects normal activities. The article notes that this conversation helps therapists understand both the source of discomfort and the goals patients hope to achieve through treatment.

Movement assessments are another important part of the first physical therapy visit. The article explains that therapists may evaluate posture and alignment, balance, flexibility, strength, and range of motion to better understand physical limitations. The therapist may observe patients walking or performing functional movement and mobility tests that help identify areas requiring additional support.

Pain assessment also plays a major role during a physical therapy evaluation. According to the article, therapists often ask patients to describe where discomfort occurs and how certain activities affect symptoms. Understanding these patterns helps therapists identify movement habits or other contributing factors affecting the patient's condition. The article explains that this information helps shape a personalized treatment plan focused on improving mobility and strength while reducing stress and strain on affected areas.

Many patients in Fairport and Greater Rochester are surprised to learn that treatment often begins during the first appointment. The article describes how therapists may introduce gentle stretching, strengthening exercises, or guided mobility activities right away, depending on the patient's condition and comfort level. These exercises are intended to help patients begin improving movement safely from the start of care.

The article also explains that hands-on techniques may be included during the first physical therapy visit. Therapists sometimes use manual therapy methods to improve joint mobility, reduce stiffness, or relax tight muscles. These approaches are often combined with education about posture, body mechanics, and movement habits that patients can practice at home between visits.

Education is described in the article as one of the most important parts of physical therapy because recovery depends on more than office appointments alone. The HelloNation article notes that patients are frequently given home exercises that reinforce the work completed during appointments. Performing these exercises consistently can help improve mobility, support recovery progress, and reduce the likelihood of future injury or recurring pain.

The article further explains that patients throughout Greater Rochester commonly seek physical therapy for orthopedic injuries, chronic pain, surgery recovery, balance concerns, and mobility limitations. Because every condition affects individual bodies differently, treatment plans are individualized rather than standardized. Physical Therapy Expert Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue explains through the article that communication between patient and therapist plays an important role throughout recovery, allowing treatment to remain safe, effective, and responsive to patient progress.

The article concludes that the first physical therapy visit often gives patients reassurance about the recovery process. By focusing on movement, function, and long-term improvement, physical therapy helps patients regain confidence in everyday activities while supporting healthier movement patterns over time.

What Should Fairport and Greater Rochester Patients Expect at Their First Physical Therapy Visit? features insights from Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue, Physical Therapy Expert of Fairport, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation