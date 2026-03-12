In HelloNation, Pizza Experts Kelly and Brian Glynn of Columbia Share Tips on Campus Catering

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How to plan a campus pizza event? According to a HelloNation article featuring Pizza Experts Kelly and Brian Glynn of Village Idiot Pizza in Columbia, SC, the key to success is careful preparation and coordination. The feature explores how thoughtful planning, good timing, and smart communication can turn a simple pizza night into a well-run, memorable campus event.

The article begins by explaining that while pizza may seem like the easiest food to serve, it requires structure to scale successfully. The Glynns advise that understanding portion sizes and timing is critical when planning events for groups ranging from small student gatherings to large university celebrations. A sixteen-inch pizza generally serves four people if other food is included, or about three if pizza is the main dish. For events with fifty people, that equals roughly thirteen pizzas. When sides are included, planners should count two slices per person, or three when pizza is the focus. A few extra pies can make the difference between a smooth event and one that runs short.

Timing also plays a major role. The Glynns recommend ordering at least twenty-four hours in advance so the restaurant can plan properly. Advance notice allows the pizzeria to prepare ingredients, schedule staff, and manage oven cycles efficiently. For large orders, planning ahead ensures that pizzas stay fresh and arrive hot. The Glynns note that coordination helps both sides: the restaurant can manage production smoothly, and organizers can stay confident that food will be ready exactly when needed.

The HelloNation article highlights the importance of serving temperature. Pizza tastes best when eaten fresh, but for longer events, keeping it warm makes a difference. Kelly and Brian Glynn suggest using ovens set to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly eight minutes when reheating, and covering pizzas loosely with foil to preserve texture. They caution against microwaving, as it can make crusts tough or soggy. The goal is to maintain the crispness of the crust and the melt of the cheese for as long as possible.

The Glynns emphasize that successful catering is about experience, not just food. The best events consider how people move, eat, and interact. Serving tables should be arranged so that lines move quickly, with plates and napkins available at both ends. Coordinating delivery time with the event schedule helps avoid interruptions during speeches or performances. These details, according to the Glynns, transform a casual pizza event into one that feels professional and organized.

The HelloNation feature also addresses how to make pizza service easier for big groups. The Glynns recommend variety in toppings, noting that college crowds often include different dietary preferences. A balanced mix of cheese, meat, and vegetarian options ensures that everyone finds something they enjoy. They also suggest adding vegan or gluten-free pizzas for larger events. Small touches, such as labeling boxes by topping, help guests find what they want quickly without opening multiple boxes.

If the event has a specific theme or celebration, matching the pizza selection to the occasion can enhance the experience. For outdoor gatherings or standing receptions, the Glynns recommend asking the pizzeria to cut slices slightly smaller. This small adjustment helps guests eat comfortably while mingling and keeps serving areas cleaner.

Communication with the restaurant remains the foundation of a successful pizza event. When placing large orders, Kelly and Brian Glynn advise providing clear details on timing, delivery location, and access points. For campus events, confirming whether the driver can reach the venue directly or needs to meet at a gate saves time and avoids confusion. A short follow-up call on the morning of the event keeps both sides aligned and ready.

The article also reminds readers to plan for clean-up. Extra trash bins and a few volunteers to handle empty boxes make the process quicker and leave a positive impression on attendees and venue staff. Managing this step efficiently helps events end as smoothly as they begin.

Kelly and Brian Glynn explain that large pizza events succeed when everyone involved understands their part. The pizzeria focuses on freshness and timing, while the event organizer manages flow and service. When both sides work together, even events serving hundreds of guests can feel effortless. Pizza may seem simple, but the Glynns remind readers that doing it well takes coordination, attention, and teamwork.

The HelloNation feature concludes with an insight into why pizza is so popular for college events. Beyond convenience, pizza creates a sense of community. Sharing food brings people together in a relaxed, familiar way. Whether students are celebrating, studying, or simply gathering, pizza helps create connection. The Glynns believe that is why the dish remains a favorite on campuses everywhere; it offers comfort, warmth, and a shared tradition that feels welcoming to all.

