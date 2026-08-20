A HelloNation Article Covers Simple Steps Homeowners Can Take to Keep Heating and Cooling Systems Efficient Throughout the Year.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should homeowners schedule maintenance for their HVAC system? A HelloNation article answers that question and describes routine steps that keep heating and cooling equipment running smoothly through every season.

The article explains that an HVAC system works continuously to keep a home comfortable in every season and performs best with regular attention. According to the article, preventive HVAC maintenance extends the life of the equipment while helping to lower energy bills over time.

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The article notes that replacing air filters on a regular schedule is one of the simplest habits a homeowner can build, since dirty filters force the system to work harder and reduce airflow. Filters should generally be checked monthly and replaced every one to three months, the article states.

Clearing debris away from an outdoor condenser unit is another point covered in the article, since leaves and dirt tend to build up during spring and fall. The article also recommends checking vents inside the home that may be blocked by furniture, rugs, or curtains.

Scheduling professional HVAC maintenance at least once a year is described in the article as one of the most important steps a homeowner can take. During that visit, a technician typically inspects electrical connections, checks refrigerant levels, and cleans coils to confirm the system is working properly.

The article points out that catching worn parts early often prevents costly breakdowns during the hottest or coldest days of the year. It also mentions that installing a UV light inside the unit can reduce mold and bacteria growth, offering benefits for households dealing with allergies.

Programmable thermostats are another detail highlighted in the article, since adjusting temperatures automatically during the day can reduce strain on the system. The article adds that sealing gaps around ductwork and insulating exposed sections in an attic can help reduce energy loss.

The insights featured in the article come from Plumbing and HVAC Expert Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons in Hackensack, New Jersey, who serves as the source for this guidance. Plumbing and HVAC Experts often note that small, consistent habits throughout the year add up to real savings and fewer unexpected repairs.

Unusual sounds or smells coming from the system are also worth noting, according to the article, since grinding noises or a burning odor can signal a part that needs attention. Keeping a simple maintenance log of filter changes and service visits can help homeowners track patterns over time, the article suggests.

Homeowners in warmer climates are encouraged by the article to check their system before summer arrives, while those in colder regions should do the same before winter sets in. The article closes by noting that a well maintained system uses less energy, lasts longer, and causes fewer unexpected problems.

How Regular Maintenance Keeps Your HVAC System Running Efficiently features insights from Scott Wickersheim, Plumbing and HVAC Expert of Hackensack, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation