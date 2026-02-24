In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Grace Bahorik Of Dayton, Ohio, Explains When To Call A Plumber Instead Of DIY Plumbing

The article outlines when DIY plumbing is appropriate and when professional help can prevent costly damage.

DAYTON, Ohio , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should you call a plumber instead of attempting a repair yourself? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Grace Bahorik of Dayton, Ohio.

The HelloNation article explains that many homeowners feel confident handling small plumbing tasks. Simple projects like unclogging a sink, tightening a fitting, or replacing a showerhead are often manageable forms of DIY plumbing that carry minimal risk. These small repairs can be reasonable when the problem is limited and clearly visible.

However, the article makes clear that not every plumbing issue should be handled alone. Certain situations can quickly escalate, leading to major property damage and higher plumbing repair costs. One example discussed is a burst pipe. The article notes that water from a burst pipe can spread rapidly behind walls or beneath flooring, causing mold growth, damaged drywall, and even structural problems if not handled by a professional plumber.

Sewer backup is another serious issue covered in the article. Warning signs can include several drains clogging at once, strong odors coming from sinks or tubs, or water backing up into the home. The article explains that store-bought drain cleaners or rented tools may provide only temporary relief. In many cases, a deeper blockage requires a professional plumber to properly diagnose the problem and complete a lasting plumbing repair.

Water heater repair is also identified as a situation where DIY plumbing can create safety risks. The article describes how water heaters involve gas lines or electrical components that require proper training to handle safely. Leaks, strange noises, or a sudden loss of hot water are signs that it may be time to call a plumber rather than attempt a complex repair.

The article also explains that problems involving the main water line, hidden leaks, or the sewer system often require permits and specialized equipment. Attempting to fix these issues without proper knowledge can lead to repeated plumbing repair needs and added expense.

In addition to technical concerns, the article notes that some plumbing work must legally be completed by a certified professional plumber. Work on a main water line or sewer connection may require documentation and inspection. Unapproved repairs could create issues during a home sale or affect insurance coverage.

Throughout the piece, the guidance shared by Plumbing Expert Grace Bahorik emphasizes understanding personal limits. The article encourages homeowners to monitor warning signs such as reduced water pressure across the house or multiple fixtures being affected at once. Recognizing these signals can help homeowners decide when to call a plumber before damage becomes severe.

The article concludes that while DIY plumbing can help with minor issues, larger problems, such as a sewer backup, water heater repair, or burst pipe, require professional experience. Knowing when to step back can protect both the home and the homeowner's budget.

