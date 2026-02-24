In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Joe Prestia Explains Why Drains Become Slow and Start Gurgling

YORKTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how build-ups, aging pipes, and sewer camera inspection help prevent serious plumbing problems.

The HelloNation article explains that slow drains and gurgling sounds are often early warning signs of deeper plumbing issues. While many homeowners assume these symptoms are caused by a simple clog, the underlying problem is frequently more complex. Aging pipes, internal buildup, and tree root intrusion are identified as common causes.

Slow drains in sinks, tubs, or showers, along with toilets that flush sluggishly, can signal restricted water flow within the system. The article notes that gurgling sounds occur when air becomes trapped in pipes due to partial blockages. These warning signs should not be ignored, as small issues can develop into significant plumbing problems over time.

Tree roots are described as a frequent source of recurring slow drains and gurgling. Roots naturally grow toward moisture and can enter a sewer line through small cracks or weakened joints. Once inside, they expand and restrict water flow, often leading to repeated backups if not properly addressed.

Buildup inside pipes is another major contributor. Grease, hair, soap scum, and mineral deposits gradually accumulate along pipe walls. Over time, this buildup narrows the interior of the pipe and slows drainage. Older systems with aging pipes are especially vulnerable because corrosion creates rough surfaces that trap debris more easily.

The article emphasizes the importance of professional drain cleaning as part of regular maintenance. Removing buildup before it becomes severe improves flow and reduces the risk of larger blockages. Combined with proper disposal habits, routine drain cleaning helps maintain the overall health of the plumbing system.

Aging pipes can also play a central role in ongoing issues. Materials such as clay, cast iron, and older PVC deteriorate over decades. Cracks, corrosion, and misaligned joints disrupt water flow and allow debris or roots to enter. Homes with older plumbing often experience recurring slow drains even after temporary fixes.

To accurately diagnose the source of the problem, the article highlights the value of a sewer camera inspection. This type of pipe inspection allows plumbers to view the inside of the sewer line in real time. Rather than guessing or repeatedly snaking drains, a sewer camera inspection identifies buildup, cracks, root intrusion, or collapsed sections.

Regular inspections and preventive care are presented as practical solutions. Monitoring early signs such as gurgling, scheduling routine drain cleaning, and addressing issues promptly can prevent sewage backups and costly damage. Proactive maintenance extends the life of aging pipes and reduces emergency plumbing calls.

The HelloNation article concludes that slow drains and gurgling sounds are rarely random. They often signal a combination of buildup, root intrusion, and aging pipes affecting the system. By recognizing these warning signs and scheduling professional pipe inspection when needed, homeowners can protect their plumbing system and avoid expensive repairs.

