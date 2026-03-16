GREENWOOD, Ind., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do I maintain my sump pump in the spring? In an article featured in HelloNation, plumbing expert Steve Winters of Winters Plumbing in Greenwood, Indiana, explains why routine sump pump maintenance is critical before heavy rains arrive. His step-by-step advice helps homeowners avoid costly water damage and keep their basements dry.

Steve Winters - Owner & Founder - Winters Plumbing Speed Speed

Spring brings increased rainfall and a higher risk of basement flooding. While sump pumps are designed to protect homes from rising groundwater, they are not guaranteed to work if neglected. Winters stresses that seasonal maintenance is essential, since a sump pump often sits idle until the very moment it is needed most.

The sump pit is a natural place for dirt, silt, and small stones to collect. If left unchecked, this debris can clog the intake or jam the pump's moving parts. Clearing the pit each spring ensures the pump has a clear path for water to flow.

Another area to monitor is the float switch, which activates the pump when water levels rise. If the switch sticks or becomes misaligned, the system will not turn on when needed. A quick inspection of this small but critical component can prevent a complete failure.

The discharge line must also remain clear for the pump to work effectively. Winters recommends checking for obstructions like ice, mud, or leaves that can block the pipe. The line should extend far enough from the home so that water does not flow back toward the foundation and undermine the system's purpose.

Because sump pumps rely on electricity, power loss during a storm is a frequent concern. Battery and water-powered backup systems can keep the pump operating when outages occur. Installing a backup ensures protection continues when conditions are at their worst. Testing the sump pump is a simple but often overlooked task. By slowly pouring water into the pit, homeowners can simulate rising groundwater and confirm that the pump activates, discharges water properly, and shuts off as it should. If anything seems out of place, it is best to address repairs before the rainy season intensifies.

Sump pumps are easy to forget until they fail, and by then, the damage is often severe. Winters encourages homeowners to treat maintenance as a seasonal insurance policy that reduces the risk of basement flooding. For those wondering, "What causes a sump pump to fail?" or "How can I test if my sump pump is working properly?" this article provides practical answers.

The full article, Seasonal Advice: Sump Pump Maintenance, outlines how to inspect, clean, and test a sump pump for reliable operation. This is according to plumbing expert Steve Winters of Greenwood, Indiana, who provides expert guidance on protecting homes from water damage in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation