The article explains why repeated drain problems often signal deeper pipe or sewer line issues.

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do drain clogs keep coming back even after professional cleaning? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, outlining common causes of recurring drain problems in Carson City homes and the steps needed for long term solutions.

David Super, President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that recurring drain clogs are often a sign of underlying pipe or sewer line damage rather than simple buildup. While a clogged drain may appear to be a minor inconvenience, repeated blockages usually point to a more serious issue within the plumbing system. The article features insights from Plumbing Experts Tim Fessler and Dave Super of Jackrabbit Plumbing and focuses on helping homeowners understand what may be happening below the surface.

According to the article, broken or aging pipes are a common cause of recurring drain problems in Carson City. Older homes may have pipes that have corroded over time or shifted due to soil movement. Cracks and separated joints can allow debris to catch and collect, creating repeated blockages that basic cleaning cannot fully resolve.

Tree roots are another frequent contributor to drain clogs. The article notes that roots naturally seek moisture and can enter sewer lines through small cracks or loose joints. Once inside, roots expand and trap waste and debris, sometimes leading to partial or complete blockages. These intrusions often require more than standard snaking to correct.

Grease buildup is also highlighted as a leading cause of drain clogs, especially in kitchen drains. The article describes how grease poured down sinks can cool and harden inside pipes. Over time, this sticky residue combines with food particles and other debris, forming stubborn obstructions that restrict water flow. In bathrooms, hair and soap scum can accumulate in a similar way, contributing to slow drains and repeated clogs.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that temporary solutions may not address the real problem. Chemical cleaners and routine snaking can remove immediate blockages but often fail to resolve structural issues within the pipes. In some cases, overuse of chemical products can damage older plumbing materials, increasing the likelihood of future repairs.

To properly diagnose recurring drain problems, the article recommends a sewer camera inspection. This technology allows plumbers to view the interior of pipes and identify cracks, root intrusions, or severe buildup. By pinpointing the exact source of the issue, homeowners can avoid repeated guesswork and choose the most effective pipe repair method.

The article outlines several potential solutions depending on the severity of the damage. These may include pipe relining, replacing a damaged section of pipe, or in some cases full sewer line replacement. Plumbing Experts explain that selecting the right repair strategy depends on accurate inspection results and the condition of the existing system.

Preventive steps are also discussed. The article advises homeowners to avoid pouring grease down drains and to schedule periodic plumbing inspection services, especially in older Carson City properties. Routine maintenance and early detection can reduce the risk of unexpected backups and water damage.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article makes clear that recurring drain clogs are rarely random. They typically signal deeper plumbing concerns that require professional evaluation. By identifying the root cause and addressing it directly, homeowners can restore proper drainage and reduce the likelihood of emergency repairs.

Recurring Drain Clogs in Carson City Homes–What to Do features insights from Tim Fessler and Dave Super, Plumbing Experts of Carson City, Nevada, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation