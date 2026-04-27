LOGANVILLE, Ga., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What really goes into building a custom inground pool in Loganville, from the first day of excavation to the final inspection? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring James White of White's Pools in Loganville, GA. The article walks homeowners through each phase of the process, offering a detailed explanation of what to expect during construction and why each step matters.

James White - Owner - White’s Pools Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining the importance of the planning and permitting phase. In Loganville, building a custom inground pool means navigating local regulations, property access, drainage, and setbacks. The article emphasizes that permits and layout markings help establish clear expectations, especially before excavation begins.

Once permits are secured, the article details the pool excavation phase. This part of the process is often the most visually dramatic. Heavy equipment is used to dig the pool to its planned depth and shape. The article notes that unexpected site conditions like buried debris, high groundwater, or unstable soil can affect timelines, which is why early site assessments and flexibility are important.

After excavation, the focus shifts to pool plumbing and bonding. The article explains how lines are installed for drains, returns, and features like spas or ledges. Electrical bonding is also integrated during this phase to help reduce risk and comply with code. The article adds that this is a good time to plan for future needs, since conduits and wiring are easier to install before the pool shell is in place.

The next step is rebar steel installation. According to the article, this framework gives the pool its strength. The steel is carefully placed to support all surfaces, including steps and benches. A required inspection often follows this stage to confirm that everything is structurally sound before the concrete shell is applied.

One of the article's central messages is that inspections are not just formalities. Each inspection phase, especially before concrete, protects homeowners by making sure the work is done correctly before it becomes permanent. This is especially true when it comes to shotcrete shell application, which is the method used to form the pool's walls and floor. The article outlines how this shell must cure properly to avoid cracking and ensure long-term durability.

Once the shell is in place, work begins on waterline tile, coping, and pool decking. The article explains how custom inground pool designs often include personalized materials and finishes, but practical concerns like slope and drainage are just as important. Good decking not only improves how a pool looks but also affects its maintenance and safety.

Pool equipment setup is another key step. The article covers how pumps, filters, heaters, and automation systems are installed and tested. Any salt systems or UV features are also integrated here. Loganville codes may require another inspection before the pool is allowed to operate, adding another layer of safety to the process.

The interior finish comes last, using materials like plaster or pebble. The article describes how this surface is immediately filled with water, and that the first few days are critical. Careful brushing and chemical balancing are needed to prevent early damage and ensure a smooth finish.

Finally, the project ends with a full system check and final inspection. According to the article, homeowners are shown how to manage the equipment, monitor water pressure, and maintain the pool safely. In Loganville, weather and inspection schedules can affect how long this all takes, but the article makes it clear that understanding each phase helps homeowners stay informed and confident throughout the build.

What goes into building a custom inground pool in Loganville, from excavation to final inspection, features insights from James White, Pool Expert of Loganville, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation