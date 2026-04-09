In HelloNation, Pool Expert Kevin Moomjian Breaks Down Custom Pool Pricing

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how pool size, design features, and site conditions influence overall pricing.

How much should homeowners expect to spend when planning a custom pool in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Kevin Moomjian of Custom Pools By Design.

The HelloNation article explains that custom pool cost varies widely depending on several factors, including pool size, design features, pool materials, and site conditions. Homeowners in Fort Myers and across Southwest Florida can better plan their investment by understanding how each element contributes to the total cost.

Pool size is one of the most significant drivers of custom pool cost. The article notes that larger pools require more excavation, labor, and materials, all of which increase the price. Variations in pool size, depth, and shape can also add complexity, particularly for custom layouts in Southwest Florida properties.

Design features are another major factor. The article highlights that elements such as waterfalls, integrated spas, lighting, and tanning ledges enhance both function and aesthetics but increase custom pool cost. Carefully selecting design features allows homeowners to balance visual appeal with budget considerations.

Pool materials and finishes also influence pricing. The article explains that different pool materials, such as concrete or vinyl, come with varying costs and benefits. Premium finishes like tile or pebble surfaces can further raise custom pool cost while improving durability and appearance.

Decking and landscaping add another layer of expense. The article notes that materials used for pool decks, along with surrounding landscaping, impact both upfront cost and long-term maintenance. Planning these elements alongside pool materials helps ensure a cohesive and well-budgeted project.

Site conditions in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida can significantly affect custom pool cost. The article explains that limited access, uneven terrain, or waterfront properties may require additional structural support, such as retaining walls. Addressing these site-specific challenges early helps prevent unexpected cost increases.

Permitting and local requirements also play a role. The article highlights that construction regulations, soil conditions, and inspections in Southwest Florida can influence timelines and pricing. Working with experienced professionals ensures compliance and helps manage custom pool cost effectively.

Additional features, such as screen enclosures, automated systems, and energy-efficient equipment, can further impact custom pool cost. While these upgrades increase initial investment, they may provide long-term savings and improved usability for homeowners in Fort Myers.

The article concludes that custom pool cost depends on a combination of pool size, design features, pool materials, and site conditions. By understanding these variables, homeowners in Southwest Florida can make informed decisions and create a pool that aligns with both their vision and budget.

How Much Does a Custom Pool Cost in Fort Myers & Southwest Florida? features insights from Kevin Moomjian, Pool Expert of Fort Myers, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation